Khairul Aming Breaks Yet Another Sales Record, Hits RM4 Million From Ocean Livestream
The popular content creator and entrepreneur made RM4 million in one single Shopee Live livestream session from a yacht at sea.
- Khairul Aming broke his own sales record, earning RM4.07 million from a Shopee Live session hosted on a yacht off Sabah.
- The livestream sold 300,000 bottles of Sambal Nyet Bilis, surpassing his previous record of RM3.5 million set at Merdeka 118.
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Food content creator and entrepreneur Khairul Aming has reached yet another milestone after he broke his own sales record for his popular new product, Sambal Nyet Bilis, following a livestream on Shopee recently.
Khairul hosted a Shopee Live session on a yacht in the middle of the ocean yesterday (11 November) to sell 300,000 bottles of his anchovy-based sambal.
The livestream, which began at 3.30pm, saw thousands of Shopee users purchasing four-bottle combos as Khairul stayed on-air.
READ MORE: From Sky To Sea: Khairul Aming Is Livestreaming Out On The Ocean
RM3 million in just two hours
Khairul updated viewers with his sales revenue live, and reported RM1.3 million generated in just two minutes after the livestream began.
Half an hour later, his sales reached RM2.2 million and at 5:30pm, two hours after his Shopee Live session started, he had already made RM3 million in sales.
Finally, at 10pm, Khairul shared one last update before the livestream ended: He had reached USD$1 million or RM4.07 million in sales.
“Alhamdulillah we have successfully broken a new record. KA’s first USD$1 million (RM4.07 million) sales on Shopee,” he said while expressing his gratitude to his supporters.
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A special livestream off the coast of Sabah
The Shopee Live event Khairul hosted took place on a yacht just off the coast of Sabah, East Malaysia.
According to an earlier post, he brought a crew of 30, including camera operators, a floor manager, cooking crew, a drone pilot, and a large number of camera equipment.
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He had freshly restocked 300,000 bottles of his latest product, Sambal Nyet Bilis, and sold them online through the livestream along with a lucky draw for customers to win RM5,000 in cash or a Golden Ticket to his restaurant Rembayung in Kuala Lumpur.
Viewers also bought other products like fresh milk and rice off the livestream.
Khairul is well known for his unique livestreams, especially on TikTok, so the Sambal Nyet Bilis Shopee Live session at sea is not something unthinkable for the popular content creator.
He launched Sambal Nyet Bilis from the top of Merdeka 118
Khairul first introduced his latest sambal variation in August, and hosted a TikTok livestream from the top of Southeast Asia’s tallest building, the Merdeka 118 tower.
He sold 125,000 bottles of Sambal Nyet Bilis and set broke five different TikTok records, including generating RM3.5 million in gross merchandise value (GMV) in a single livestream.
Sambal Nyet Bilis introduces a more traditional flavour inspired by the kind of sambal Malaysians grew up with. The recipe leans more on green chillies instead of the red chillies found in earlier Sambal Nyet products.
READ MORE: Khairul Aming Takes Product Launch To New Heights, From The Top Of Merdeka 118 Tonight
READ MORE: Khairul Aming Sets Five New TikTok Records In Sambal Nyet Bilis Launch
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Shahril Bahrom is a Malaysian digital journalist known for his work with The Rakyat Post and World Of Buzz, covering social issues, technology, pop culture, and viral online trends. His writing combines accessible storytelling with strong awareness of Malaysian internet culture, often focusing on topics that resonate across social media and public discourse. Known for a conversational yet informative style, he specialises in digital-first journalism, human-interest stories, and trend-driven reporting that bridges mainstream news with contemporary online conversations.