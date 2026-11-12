Ex-Mongolian PM Reopens Altantuya Conversation With Four Demands

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Former Mongolian prime minister Gombojav Zandanshatar has put forward four demands to Malaysia, calling for, among other things, a fair review of the civil proceedings linked to the murder of Mongolian national Altantuya Shaariibuu two decades ago.

Speaking to the press here in Kuala Lumpur, Zandanshatar also pleaded for the examination of outstanding evidence and greater cooperation with Australia over the testimony and return of convicted murderer and former policeman Sirul Azhar Umar.

Gombojav Zandanshatar in Kuala Lumpur today, 12 Nov 2026. (Picture: Ikhwan Zulkaflee/TRP)

The last request was an official written update on the proceedings and a substantive response from the Malaysian authorities to Mongolia’s concerns.

Zandanshatar, who is now Mongolia’s special envoy on the case, said his country wanted the legal proceedings involving Altantuya’s family to be handled fairly, transparently and based on evidence, without political or external interference.

READ MORE: Altantuya’s Family Awarded RM1.4Mil, Father Wants Sincere Apology From Those Responsible For Daughter’s Murder

READ MORE: Altantuya’s Family Returns RM4.8 Million Compensation Plus Interest To Government

Mongolia invokes international conventions

He called for lawful avenues for Sirul, who is currently in Australia, to provide evidence in the civil proceedings, alongside stronger dialogue between Malaysia and Australia concerning his return, the serving of his sentence and the securing of his testimony.

“Any arrangement for Sirut’s return must comply with both countries’ laws and include appropriate legal procedures and effective assurances against execution,” he said.

Zandanshatar urged authorities to promptly examine newly discovered evidence or material that had not previously been considered, with the family kept informed through its legal representatives.

He said Mongolia’s diplomatic efforts were guided by international conventions, including the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, which recognise the responsibility of diplomatic and consular missions to protect the interests of their nationals.

‘Altantuya can no longer speak for herself’

Altantuya, a 28-year-old Mongolian woman and mother of two, was murdered in Malaysia on Oct 19, 2006. Two men – Sirul and another former policeman Azilah Hadri – were convicted over her killing, but her family has continued pursuing civil accountability through the courts.

Zandanshatar said Mongolia had raised the matter repeatedly through diplomatic channels, including formal representations delivered to Malaysian ambassadors in Bangkok and Beijing, as Mongolia does not have an embassy in Kuala Lumpur.

He said he first became involved in the case while serving as Mongolia’s foreign minister and later continued the effort after being appointed special envoy by the government.

“Twenty years after her murder, outstanding questions concerning the investigation and civil accountability remain.”

Speaking as a father, Zandanshatar said the tragedy had left two young sons and parents whose lives had been permanently changed.

“Altantuya can no longer speak for herself. That is why we must continue to speak for her dignity and her family’s lawful rights.”

He added that the passage of time should not diminish the responsibility to establish the truth and ensure justice for the family.

Zandanshatar also urged Malaysia and Australia to ensure fair proceedings, examine evidence, facilitate lawful cooperation over Sirul’s testimony and return, and provide clear information to the family.

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