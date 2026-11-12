Dad Arrested After Boy, 12, Falls Onto Highway Clinging To Car, Narrowly Misses Lorry

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A 45-year-old Chinese national has been arrested after allegedly leaving his 12-year-old son by the roadside near the Nilai Toll Plaza, with the boy seen in a viral video falling onto the expressway after clinging to the moving car.

Nilai district police chief Supt Johari Yahya said police received a report on the viral video at 11.02pm on 9 November.

The roughly one-minute clip, believed to have been recorded by another vehicle’s dashcam, shows the boy holding on to the rear door.

An investigation paper was opened under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001.

The father was arrested at about 12.15pm on 10 November at a house in Jalan Cheras, Taman Pertama, Kuala Lumpur. Police also seized the white Perodua Axia seen in the video.

Father Lost His Temper At Children

According to police, the man and his family left home at about 1pm on 9 November for an outing at Pantai Bagan Lalang, Selangor.

During the drive, his eldest son, 12, argued with his younger sibling, which angered the father.

After passing the Nilai Toll Plaza, he allegedly stopped the car by the roadside, ordered the boy out and scolded him.

He then drove off, allegedly to teach his son a lesson so he wouldn’t repeat the behaviour.

The father reportedly told police he saw the boy fall onto the road, turned back to pick him up, and took him to a private clinic near Bandar Baru Nilai for treatment.

The video has drawn strong reactions online. Many netizens said they were relieved the boy was not hit by a lorry that passed by, while others condemned the father’s actions.

Police are still investigating, and no remand or charge has been reported so far.

Under Section 31(1) of the Child Act 2001, those convicted can be jailed for up to 20 years, fined up to RM50,000, or both.

READ MORE: Video Of Father Kicking His Child In Stroller Goes Viral

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