Cop Injured In Kepong Machete Attack Undergoes Successful Hand Replantation

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A policeman’s right hand was severed in an attempt to stop a troubled foreign individual in Kepong yesterday (11 November).

Police received a report at 4pm about an aggressive, apparently unstable man at an apartment in Desa Amanpuri, Kepong. A team of police officers, firefighters, and Health Ministry personnel were sent to the scene to manage the incident.

At about 7pm, the man burst out of the door armed with two machetes and lunged at the team.

In the scuffle, a 26-year-old police lance corporal from the Gombak district police headquarters’ Mobile Patrol Vehicle unit had his right hand severed and suffered injuries to his head and body. Several firefighters and Health Ministry personnel also sustained minor injuries.

The suspect then fled but was located at a nearby playground at 8pm. He attempted to attack the police officers again, and several shots were fired in self-defence.

The suspect was wounded by the gunshots and police personnel made efforts to take him to the hospital for treatment. He was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.

The policeman whose right hand was severed was in a stable condition and underwent surgery at Kuala Lumpur Hospital.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim condemned the attack and prayed that the policeman would make a quick recovery.

Anwar said crime and violence, especially against enforcement personnel who protect public safety, would not be tolerated, and that firm action must be taken against all offenders, regardless of their background.

The policeman underwent a successful surgery

The police officer underwent successful emergency surgery at Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL). Harian Metro reported that the procedure was completed at 8.40am today.

He remains under observation, and the pace of his recovery is uncertain as he will need rehabilitation to regain hand function.

Replantation is a complex microsurgical procedure that goes beyond joining bones and skin, requiring the repair of tiny blood vessels, nerves, tendons and other structures.

Following the injuries suffered by the officer, Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Fadil Marsus reminded all personnel in the contingent to remain prepared at all times.

He stressed that every member must keep their training and knowledge of safety procedures at the highest level, so they are ready for any situation while on duty.

Take out your firearm and be ready to shoot. If you have doubts, shoot. If you have concerns and threats, shoot. Don’t wait until you’ve lost a hand and regret it. Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Fadil Marsus

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, X, Instagram, or Threads.