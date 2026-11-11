Three Malaysians Tricked Into Carrying RM9.87 Million Worth Of Drugs For A “Free Holiday”

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Three Malaysians were arrested in Mauritius for smuggling suspected cannabis on 2 November.

The Malaysian couple, aged 22 and 18, from Penang, arrived at Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport and were flagged for further checks.

Mauritian authorities seized 60 rectangular, vacuum-packed black plastic parcels containing green plant material believed to be cannabis. The parcels were concealed in four suitcases: one suspect carried 32.5kg, while a woman carried 32.6kg. Apple tracking devices were also found inside each suitcase.

In a separate case, a third suspect, a 30-year-old Sabahan working as a security officer in Singapore, was arrested with 10 plastic packets of suspected cannabis weighing 10.9kg.

The 76.14kg drug haul is worth an estimated RM9.87 million (114.21 million Mauritian rupees).

How did this happen

The couple first met the contact on RedNote before the conversation moved to Telegram, where they were offered RM1,000 for each suitcase delivered to Mauritius.

They agreed to transport four suitcases, two each, with flight tickets and hotel accommodation fully arranged and paid for by the contact.

They were instructed to travel to Bangkok, Thailand, to collect the suitcases, then fly on to Mauritius via Dubai.

They were also told to install the Life360 app so the coordinator could monitor their movements, and they sent copies of their passports to the contact over Telegram.

Initial investigations found that the couple had travelled to Mauritius under the guise of a holiday and were scheduled to stay for five days at Domaine de Grand Baie Hotel.

Meanwhile, the third suspect came across a job advertisement in Singapore on Facebook and was contacted by an individual via Telegram.

Bukit Aman Narcotics Crime Investigation Department director Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said the trio had no previous criminal records.

Bukit Aman NCID is coordinating with Mauritian authorities to track down syndicate masterminds, noting that chat groups were deleted or abandoned shortly after the arrests.

READ MORE: Malaysian Chef Held At Mauritius Airport With RM2.3mil In Suspected Cannabis

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