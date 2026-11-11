Saifuddin To Clarify What Najib Can And Cannot Do Under House Arrest Tomorrow

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The questions over what former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak can and cannot do while serving his sentence under house arrest will be addressed by Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail in Parliament tomorrow.

Saifuddin said he would provide clarification on the matter following questions about the conditions and restrictions imposed on Najib during his house arrest.

“I’ll answer all those questions in Parliament tomorrow,” he was quoted as saying by NST.

Among the issues raised are whether Najib’s immediate family members are allowed to continue staying with him at his residence and whether he can receive visitors while serving the remainder of his prison sentence under house arrest.

Najib, yesterday, began serving the remainder of his six-year jail term for the SRC International case under house arrest at his Taman Duta residence until Aug 23, 2028.

Meanwhile, on Threads, Wanita Umno executive council member Datuk Nurulhidayah Ahmad Zahid, who is also the daughter of Umno President Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, claimed that Najib is not allowed to stay with his family members during his house arrest.

According to Nurulhidayah, popularly known as Kak Long, Najib’s wife, Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, was expected to remain at her Pavilion residence throughout Najib’s house arrest.

She also claimed that food delivery services would not be permitted, as Najib was barred from leaving his Taman Duta home, which had been gazetted as a prison.

“You cannot, and the house has also been gazetted as a prison. The concept of a prison does not include having your wife and children living with you.

“His family will not be staying with him. Rosmah will be staying at Pavilion,” she said in response to a comment on a Threads post by user @wakdoyik.co.

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