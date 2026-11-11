QuKahwin: Singer Fazley Proposes To Datuk Seri Vida With Flashy Drone Show

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Datuk Seri Vida is a larger-than-life media personality and enterpreneur who always turns heads wherever she goes.

Her loud fashion and colourful personality have earned her a substantial fanbase over the years, and she is frequently in the spotlight at events and on social media.

So, it only makes sense for a man who seeks to tie the knot with her to match that energy.

Singer and celebrity chef Datuk Fazley Yaakob stepped up to be that man.

A massive drone show in the heart of KL to ask: “Will you marry me?”

On the night of 10 November, during the TikTok Shop 11.11 Mega Syok Live Concert at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC), Malaysians witnessed a drone show.

Footage of the drone show was shared across social media, quickly going viral.

The elaborate spectacle was organised by none other than Fazley, who was actually proposing to Vida for her hand in marriage.

Fazley’s efforts were not in vain, as Vida wholly accepted his proposal on stage.

Fazley also presented to Vida a RM7,000 ring designed by Habib Jewels, thoughtfully shaped like a tiara to reflect her fondness for wearing crowns.

Before popping the question, Fazley also performed two songs, including Di Alam Fana Cinta, one of Vida’s favourite songs.

Her two children approve of their soon-to-be dad

Vida’s young adult children from her previous marriage, Cik B and Kacak, were also present at the event and shared the stage to give their response.

Vida asked them what they thought of Fazley’s proposal, and the question was met with a loud “Yes!” by 21-year-old Cik B, followed by Fazley’s children who also approved.

Fazley was previously married to the daughter of Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, Azrene Soraya Abdul Aziz. The couple have four children.

A half a million ringgit proposal

According to the New Straits Times, Fazley shared that the surprise proposal was supported and sponsored by several parties, with an overall cost estimated at RM500,000 that covered the drone display, production, event preparations and other requirements.

He also clarified that the ring was not an engagement ring, but rather a symbolic gesture to prove that their relationship is serious.

“People have often asked whether our relationship is serious, whether it is merely social media content or whether we are already married.

“So, I wanted to give the public a clear answer,” he said.

Fazley and Vida first attracted public attention after being linked through the second season of reality programme Talk To My Manager (TTMM 2) around May 2026.

Fazley and Vida’s announcement comes just after a grand, high-profile wedding between Muar member of parliament Syed Saddiq and influencer Bella Astillah, who tied the knot on 10 October 2026.

Syed Saddiq proposed to Bella at the peak of Mount Kinabalu in Sabah, the highest mountain peak in Southeast Asia standing at more than 4,000 meters high.

READ MORE: Syed Saddiq And Bella Astillah Set ‘Double10’ Wedding Date At Menara Merdeka Maybank

READ MORE: Syed Saddiq’s Dewan Rakyat-Style Wedding Speech Amuses Malaysians

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, X, Instagram, or Threads.