Mat Sabu Offers To Donate Ministerial Salary To Support Campaign For Equal House Arrest Rights

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Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu has offered to donate his entire salary until the dissolution of the current Parliament to non-governmental organisations (NGOs) campaigning for all prisoners to be given the opportunity to serve half their sentences under house arrest.

In a statement today, Mohamad, popularly known as Mat Sabu, said the contribution would support efforts to establish a legal mechanism allowing prisoners to serve half of their jail terms behind bars and the remaining half under house arrest, subject to fair and transparent regulations applicable to everyone.

He stressed that any such arrangement must uphold equality before the law, regardless of an individual’s position, political influence or family connections.

“Laws must be fair to everyone. Justice cannot be an exclusive right reserved for certain groups. Malaysia cannot practise a two-tier justice system,” The Kota Raja MP said.

Mohamad, who is also the Amanah president, said his proposal was not motivated by any personal dispute with former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak or his family, but was rooted in the principles of constitutional supremacy and the rule of law.

He also called on NGOs, legal practitioners and civil society groups to push for the proposed mechanism to ensure every Malaysian citizen enjoys equal rights under the law.

As part of his commitment, Mohamad said he was prepared to contribute his entire ministerial salary until Parliament is dissolved to support NGOs leading the campaign.

“Justice must be upheld without discrimination, selective privileges or a two-tier system,” he said.

Najib began serving the remainder of his SRC International prison sentence under house arrest yesterday after months of speculations.

READ MORE: Najib Goes Home Today As High Court Patches Paperwork

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