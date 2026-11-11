Mat Sabu Offers To Donate Ministerial Salary To Support Campaign For Equal House Arrest Rights
The Kota Raja MP wants a legal mechanism allowing all prisoners to serve half their sentences in jail and the remainder under house arrest, subject to fair and transparent rules.
In Brief
- Mat Sabu has offered to donate his entire ministerial salary to NGOs campaigning for equal house arrest rights for all prisoners.
- He stressed that any house arrest mechanism must apply fairly to everyone, regardless of position, political influence or family connections.
- His proposal follows Najib Razak beginning his house arrest, though Mat Sabu insists his stance is rooted in the rule of law.