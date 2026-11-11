Gardenia Cleared by Independent Lab, But MOH Test Results Still Pending
The breadmaker says its factory and recipes are completely clean, but the Ministry of Health (MOH) warns that private tests are not enough to officially close the case on the alleged food poisoning incident.
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In Brief
- An independent lab tested Gardenia bread and Twiggies, confirming both products met food safety standards under the Food Act 1983.
- Health Ministry inspected Gardenia's facility and was satisfied, but its own laboratory test results have not yet been released.
- Tracing affected products remains difficult due to incomplete batch numbers and expiry dates provided by those who made complaints.