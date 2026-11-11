Gardenia Cleared by Independent Lab, But MOH Test Results Still Pending

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Gardenia Bakeries (KL) Sdn Bhd has addressed claims that several children fell ill after eating its products, namely Gardenia Original Classic White Bread and Twiggies Choc-A-Lot.

An independent, accredited laboratory tested the products and found that they complied with food safety specifications under the Food Act 1983.

Gardenia reaffirmed that food safety, product quality, and consumer wellbeing remain its top priorities, and thanked the public for their patience, understanding, and continued trust.

Health Ministry officers earlier inspected the production facility and were satisfied with its standard operating procedures and food hygiene practices. The ministry, however, has yet to announce the results of its own laboratory analysis.

It added that tracing the products involved remains difficult because the batch numbers and expiry dates provided were incomplete. With the complainant’s consent, the remaining products and their packaging were collected for laboratory analysis.

Members of the public can lodge food safety complaints through the Public Complaints Management System (SiSPAA) or via the Food Safety and Quality Programme’s Facebook page.

READ MORE: Malaysians Report Vomiting And Diarrhoea After Eating Local Brand Bread

READ MORE: From Viral Vomiting Claims To Expired Waffles: What Is Actually Going On With Gardenia?

READ MORE: Gardenia Was Born From East Malaysia, Nearly 50 Years Later, It’s Finally Coming To Sarawak

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