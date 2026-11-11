From Sky To Sea: Khairul Aming Is Livestreaming Out On The Ocean

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Malaysian entrepreneur and content creator Khairul Aming is taking his livestream sessions to another level, and this time, he is out at sea.

Known for turning his product launches into major online events, Khairul now wants to give viewers a glimpse of life out at sea.

“The long-awaited day has come. Today we are bringing a crew of 30 to try livestreaming from the waters of Sabah.

“Three months of planning. Three large yachts to carry camera equipment, a floor manager, a soundman, a drone pilot, a videographer, a technician, and a cooking crew who are all going to be on site today.

“After the livestream on the boat ends at sunset, we will continue with a cooking show and fire show at night. Come and join us at 3.30pm on Shopee, 300,000 Sambal Bilis will be restocked,” he said in a Threads post.

Khairul Aming’s “Live At Sea” livestream is currently ongoing on Shopee Live until 9pm.

At the time of writing, products sales have reached RM2 million.

Lucky draw for RM5,000 cash prize and Rembayung Golden Tickets

The Shopee Live event brings 300,000 units of Khairul’s new product, Sambal Nyet Bilis, up for sale.

But that’s not all, customers who purchase the product via the Shopee livestream stand a chance to win RM5,000 in cash or a Rembayung Golden Ticket.

With each purchase of a Sambal Nyet Bilis four-bottle combo, customers get the chance to win:

RM5,000 cash – Every one thousandth buyer from 1,000 to 20,000.

Rembayung Golden Ticket – Every one thousandth buyer from 21,000 to 60,000.

The Rembayung Golden Ticket entitles holders to:

Free dining: Receive a complimentary dine-in experience where their meal costs are fully covered, subject to specific terms, limits, and values (such as up to RM400 per ticket in promotional giveaways.

Receive a complimentary dine-in experience where their meal costs are fully covered, subject to specific terms, limits, and values (such as up to RM400 per ticket in promotional giveaways. Flexible Booking: Unlike standard reservations that fill up fast, Golden Ticket holders are allowed to visit Rembayung on their preferred date and time.

Pic: Threads / @khairulaming

From The Top Of Merdeka 118 To The Open Sea

Khairul Aming certainly knows how to make a product launch memorable.

On 7 August 2026, he hosted a TikTok Live session from Level 118 of Merdeka 118, Malaysia’s tallest building, to introduce Sambal Nyet Bilis to the public.

The launch was a significant milestone for the entrepreneur, whose first Sambal Nyet product hit the market six years ago.

The livestream went on to become a record-breaking event, generating RM3.5 million in gross merchandise value (GMV) and attracting a peak audience of 388,000 concurrent viewers.

His new sambal also saw 150,000 bottles sold in just under two minutes, demonstrating the enormous following he has built around his local food business.

READ MORE: Khairul Aming Takes Product Launch To New Heights, From The Top Of Merdeka 118 Tonight

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