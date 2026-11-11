Bersama: “We’ll Stay Solo, Whatever Comes Our Way”

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Parti Bersama Malaysia (Bersama) has pledged to maintain its political independence, ruling out any future move to join Pakatan Harapan (PH), Barisan Nasional (BN) or Perikatan Nasional (PN) as a component party.

According to the party, Bersama would not merge with any of the three coalitions to gain political power, even if it suffered electoral defeats.

“Parti Bersama will NOT join PH, BN, or PN as a component party, and we will NOT merge into them to get power,” it said in social media post, in responding to question from the public.

The party argued that joining established coalitions would undermine its founding purpose, claiming that it could become part of the same political practices it was established to challenge.

It said electoral defeats would not mark the end of its political mission, adding that it intended to build an institution capable of outlasting its current leadership.

“If we lose, we don’t disappear. Losing an election is not losing the mission,” it said.

Bersama said it would assess its electoral performance using data, identify weaknesses, improve its candidates and strengthen its organisation before contesting again.

On the possibility of a hung Parliament, Bersama said it could support other parties on specific policies and parliamentary matters without formally joining their coalitions.

It cited supporting a good budget as an example of cooperation, while rejecting appointments it considered corrupt.

“That’s cooperation on principles, not combining for positions,” it said, adding that voters should hold the party accountable if it broke its pledge.

Promises Three Areas Of Reform

Bersama also outlined three priorities should it secure enough electoral support to influence the country’s administration: improving household finances, expanding merit-based opportunities and strengthening democratic institutions.

On the economy, it said it would focus on reducing leakages rather than cutting subsidies for lower-income groups.

The party proposed publishing the costs of major government contracts online, arguing that savings from inflated contracts could be redirected towards schools, healthcare facilities and more affordable childcare.

It also pledged to promote merit-based appointments in the civil service, government-linked companies (GLCs) and public procurement, instead of allowing personal connections to determine access to opportunities.

“Your son or daughter should get a chance because they are good, not because their father knows a YB,” it said.

On governance, Bersama called for fixed terms, a stronger Parliament and independent institutions to ensure elected governments remain accountable.

It said the public should have the ability to remove a government that becomes arrogant or fails to deliver.

“A good system must be bigger than a good leader,” it said.

Bersama said it was not asking voters to place their trust in the party blindly, but to assess its performance through data, discipline and whether it honoured its commitments.

It also urged supporters who shared its vision to join the party early and help shape its organisation.

Bersama is fielding candidates in 16 of the 28 constituencies in the Melaka state election on Nov 14, placing it third behind PH and BN in terms of the number of seats contested.

READ MORE: Melaka Nomination Day Sees Political Rivalries, Football Match And Even A Wedding Reception

The party’s candidates are spread across urban and semi-urban constituencies, including Kota Laksamana, Ayer Keroh, Bukit Katil, Kesidang, Bandar Hilir, Bemban and Serkam.

In the Johor state election last July, all 15 Bersama candidates forfeited their deposits after failing to obtain the required minimum 12.5% of the votes.

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