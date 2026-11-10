Your Cheap Android TV Box Could Unknowingly Turn You Into A Cybercrime Suspect

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According to cybersecurity experts, set-top boxes (more commonly known as TV boxes) could become a hidden entry point where hackers can enter a home network without the user’s knowledge.

The risk applies especially to boxes running Android. If a trojan or remote access tool is planted on one, hackers could enter a home network without the user knowing.

They could also misuse the household’s IP address for illegal activity, leaving the user implicated.

A set-top box is a small device that plugs into a TV and connects to the home Wi-Fi or router.

It lets users stream shows, install apps and log into services such as streaming platforms, much like a smart TV.

Boxes running Android work like a phone or tablet, which means they can also run third-party apps.

Pre-Installed Apps A Concern

Cybersecurity expert and CEO of LGMS Berhad, CF Fong, said some boxes may already have remote-control applications (APKs) installed by sellers.

This allows third parties to access the home network through the box, subsequently scanning local IP addresses and other connected devices.

However, not all set-top boxes have this problem.

The real concern, he said, is that most households lack the technical knowledge to tell whether a box is safe or hides an unauthorised remote-control programme.

What Could Leak

Yap Boon Chee, chair of the Centre for AI and Computing Applications at Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman’s (UTAR) Lee Kong Chian Faculty of Engineering and Science, said a compromised box could expose:

IP addresses

Device fingerprints

Viewing and usage records

Login details used on the box, including streaming platforms, app stores and passwords saved in browsers

He said the more serious risk is a box becoming a springboard for attacks, dragging users into cybercrime without their knowledge.

Yap explained that because a set-top box connects to the home network, hackers could use it as an exit point for a “residential proxy” and hide behind the user’s home IP address.

“This way, a user’s IP address could be used for fraud, credential stuffing or even more serious illegal activity. Hackers could also use it to scan and attack other devices on the same home network,” he said.

Consequently, users could end up with their IP addresses blocked, and may even be investigated.

Hackers could also snoop on or control connected devices such as CCTV cameras.

Hard To Spot A Compromised Network

Fong stated that users may not easily notice a home network has been compromised, as hackers are not always after personal data.

An infected router or connected device can simply be used to attack other targets.

“Users may only notice a sudden rise in network traffic, slower speeds or an unstable connection, or even frequent loss of internet access, without knowing the device is being remotely controlled,” he said.

He said users with the technical know-how can check their router settings for unknown devices or unusual connections.

He also urged the public to install software and firmware updates as soon as they are released.

“Vendors usually release updates because they have found vulnerabilities or security weaknesses and developed patches. People should not ignore update or security patch notifications, or hackers can exploit known vulnerabilities,” he said.

Bank Theft Unlikely From A Box Alone

Yap said draining a bank account through a compromised router or set-top box is theoretically possible, but usually not enough on its own.

Hackers would also need to get past Transaction Authorisation Code (TAC) or biometric verification, control the user’s phone or computer, and obtain the relevant verification codes.

He said real bank thefts more often involve users being tricked into entering a TAC or installing remote-control apps.

How To Protect Your Home Network

Yap’s recommendations:

Router: Change the default admin username and password, update firmware regularly, replace models that no longer get security updates, and turn off unnecessary remote management.



Set-top box: Stop using boxes of unknown or questionable origin and switch to certified ones. If a box must stay in use, connect it to a guest network or a separate virtual local area network (VLAN) so it is isolated from phones and computers. Avoid logging into banking or email accounts on it.



Home network: Keep smart home devices on a separate network from personal phones and computers, and turn on the router firewall.



Accounts: Enable multi-factor authentication and transaction alerts, set a low transfer limit, avoid installing apps from unknown sources, never share a TAC, and contact the bank immediately over any suspicious transaction.

If a device is suspected to be compromised, Yap said users should disconnect it from the network first and seek professional help.

If needed, the device can be reset to factory settings or reinstalled with official firmware. Account passwords should then be changed from a different device that is confirmed to be safe.

Fong added that users should also disable unnecessary remote management features, and avoid default passwords that are easy to crack.

Both experts pointed to the exact same gap: the vast majority of households have no easy way of knowing what the box sitting under their TV is actually doing behind the scenes.

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