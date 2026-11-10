TOUS les JOURS Sets Sights On Halal Certification Across Malaysia
Following a successful official certification at its Sunway Pyramid branch, the renowned French-Korean bakery chain announces plans to make its entire local menu accessible to Muslim consumers nationwide.
TLJ Malaysia
In Brief
- TOUS les JOURS' Sunway Pyramid outlet has officially received Halal certification, making it more accessible to Malaysian Muslims.
- The brand aims to achieve Halal certification across all its outlets in Malaysia, expanding its reach nationwide.
- To celebrate, customers can win RM5 vouchers through an in-store activity running from 6 to 12 November.