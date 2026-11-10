TOUS les JOURS Sets Sights On Halal Certification Across Malaysia

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TOUS les JOURS’ Sunway Pyramid outlet in Bandar Sunway has officially received Halal certification.

The Korean bakery-café announced the milestone on 6 November.

TOUS les JOURS was founded in South Korea in 1997. The name means “every day” in French.

The bakery combines French-inspired baking techniques with Korean influences. Its breads, pastries and cakes are prepared fresh in-store daily.

The menu includes buttery croissants, Salt Butter Roll (Shiopan), fresh cream cakes, curry puffs and rendang bagels.

The brand now operates more than 1,800 stores worldwide, including outlets across the Klang Valley.

Aim To Certify All Outlets

TOUS les JOURS Malaysia Halal Project Lead, Nor Lydia Noor Azmi, said this certification marks a crucial first step towards making the brand more accessible to Malaysians.

“Our aim is to achieve Halal certification across all our outlets,” she noted.

She added that the company looks forward to sharing its freshly baked creations and authentic Korean bakery offerings with more Malaysians.

To mark the occasion, popular content creator Duriankimchi took over the newly certified branch for a day.

Activities included serving drinks, chatting with customers, hosting quizzes and sharing her personal favourites from the menu.

“It’s great that more Malaysians can now enjoy these freshly baked treats at the outlet,” said Duriankimchi.

A new Durian Burst Bun has also joined the lineup.

Patrons also stand a chance to win RM5 cash vouchers through an in-store activation running from 6 to 12 November.

READ MORE: The Baker’s Son Receives Official JAKIM Halal Certification After Nine-Month Process

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