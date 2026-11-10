Saifuddin: Court Clarification Needed Before Najib’s House Arrest Can Be Implemented

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The Prisons Department needs further legal clarification on whether it has the authority to place former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak under house arrest, given the differing interpretations of the Conditional Pardon Order and the High Court’s Order of Discharge.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the department, as the agency responsible for implementing the orders, must establish which legal document takes precedence to avoid the possibility of unlawful detention.

He explained that while the Pardons Board’s notification referred to house arrest, the Order of Discharge issued by the High Court appeared to direct Najib’s immediate release.

“We are the implementing agency. The Order of Discharge states that he is to be released, whereas the Pardons Board refers to house arrest. House arrest is different from release. So, from our position, which one should we follow? These are legal documents and if there is any ambiguity, we refer the matter to the court.

“The wording used is ‘discharge forthwith’, meaning release. In prison terminology, there are distinctions between release, discharge and discharge not amounting to acquittal. If discharge means that he is released, then the Prisons Department no longer has any authority over him. But if it is house arrest, the department still has authority,” he was quoted as saying by Bernama.

Saifuddin said the wording “discharge forthwith” had to be examined carefully, particularly because prison procedures distinguish between release, discharge and discharge not amounting to an acquittal.

READ MORE: Najib Pays Fine, High Court Says Can Go Home, AGC Says Hold Up

READ MORE: Najib Going Home? Rosmah Says Not Aware, UMNO Says Fine Paid

AGC Asked To Clarify Conflicting Legal Interpretations

Saifuddin was responding to the Attorney-General’s Chambers’ (AGC) statement last Friday that the implementation of Najib’s house arrest had been temporarily deferred.

The AGC said the deferment was necessary to allow further examination of the Conditional Pardon Order and the implications of the Order of Discharge issued by the Kuala Lumpur High Court following the settlement of Najib’s RM50 million fine.

Saifuddin said the Order of Discharge was issued by the High Court Registrar, prompting the Home Ministry to seek the AGC’s legal views on the matter.

“Who issued this Order of Discharge? It was issued by the Registrar of the High Court. That is why we sought the AGC’s views and, as explained, the matter will be brought before the court to clarify the two differing interpretations,” he said.

He added that he did not know which party would initiate the court proceedings or when the matter would be heard.

Ministry Says It Respects House Arrest Notification

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the legal interpretation, Saifuddin stressed that the Home Ministry had accepted the notification concerning Najib’s house arrest issued by the Pardons Board.

“However, I wish to stress that this is purely a matter of interpretation. We comply with, respect and accept the notification of the house arrest order for Najib, as stated in the letter sent by the Secretary of the Pardons Board to the Home Ministry,” he said.

Saifuddin was speaking after attending an engagement and dialogue session with fishermen at the Lereh Tanjung Kling Fishermen’s Jetty in Melaka on Monday. The session was also attended by Malaysian Fisheries Development Authority (LKIM) chairman Muhammad Faiz Fadzil.

In its earlier statement, the AGC said Najib would remain at his current place of detention throughout the deferment period, subject to the authority and directions of the relevant authorities.

Najib had paid the RM50 million fine imposed on him in the SRC International funds misappropriation case at the High Court Criminal Registry Office last Friday.

READ MORE: Najib’s Fine Paid, House Arrest Order Issued: Is It Time For Anthony Loke To Resign?

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