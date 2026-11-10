Routine Traffic Stop Leads To A Wild Police Chase In Kuala Lumpur
A quiet evening in Kuala Lumpur turned into chaos after two suspected drug dealers smashed through a police blockade, ditched their moving car at a red light, and vanished into the city.
In Brief
- An undercover officer conducting Op Tapis Khas attempted to intercept a suspicious black Honda Accord carrying two male suspects in Kuala Lumpur.
- The suspects fled on foot after abandoning their moving vehicle, with police launching a manhunt and finding no contraband in the recovered car.