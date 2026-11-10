Routine Traffic Stop Leads To A Wild Police Chase In Kuala Lumpur

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A viral 73-second video clip circulating on the Threads platform, which depicted an individual pursuing a sedan with a handgun at a red-light intersection, involved an undercover law enforcement officer conducting a special narcotics operation.

Dang Wangi district police chief Assistant Commissioner Ahmad Azwan Amin Nordin confirmed that the incident transpired during a localised anti-drug deployment known as Op Tapis Khas.

Personnel from the district police headquarters’ Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) spotted a suspicious black Honda Accord and moved to intercept the vehicle for a standard inspection.

The driver refused to comply with police orders, accelerating recklessly and striking a civilian blue Honda City to breach the initial police perimeter. Authorities tracked the fleeing vehicle 10 minutes later to a junction along Jalan Sultan Salahuddin, where the undercover officer attempted a tactical foot interception.

The two male occupants abruptly abandoned the moving vehicle at the traffic junction and fled the scene on foot into the surrounding area. An initial search of the recovered Honda Accord revealed no contraband or prohibited materials. Police have launched an active manhunt to locate both suspects to assist with the ongoing criminal investigation.

Members of the public with information are urged to contact the Kuala Lumpur police hotline at 03-2146 0522 or 03-2146 0585, the Dang Wangi police headquarters at 03-2600 2222, or the nearest police station.

Lelaki Pegang Pistol Dalam Video Tular Disahkan Anggota Polis #MGFlash Polis mengesahkan lelaki memegang objek menyerupai pistol yang dilihat mengejar sebuah kereta dalam video tular di Jalan Sultan Salahuddin, Kuala Lumpur, dipercayai anggota polis yang sedang menjalankan Op Tapis Khas, Sabtu lalu. — Malaysia Gazette (@MalaysiaGazette) November 9, 2026

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