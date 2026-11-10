Images Of Odd Flying Object In Night Sky Goes Viral, It’s Likely A Rocket From China

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Humans have always gazed at the stars and wondered if there is intelligent life out there, and while there’s been no solid proof of aliens or spaceships from other parts of the galaxy, we do tend to sight unusual things in the sky from time to time.

There’s usually a rational explanation behind the things we see — a passing meteor, a falling satellite burning up in the atmosphere, or just an unfamiliar aircraft.

However, some sightings tend to be more special than others.

A cone-looking object tears through the night

On Threads, several users shared videos of what appears to be an unidentified flying object (UFO) soaring through the night sky over Kota Kinabalu, Sabah.

The sighting was reported on early Monday morning (9 November) at around 4am.

Footages showed a triangular or cone-shaped stream flowing out from a single point before it dispersed.

The viral videos, captured by a number of witnesses, sparked conversations as to what the object might be.

What people saw might have been what’s called the space jellyfish effect, which is caused by sunlight reflecting off rocket exhaust gases during the early morning or evening twilight.

The effect is quite a rare sight to see, as the timing needs to be just right for those on the ground to witness it. Seeing as the phenomenon only occurs at twilight or pre-dawn hours, it’s likely that most people would still be asleep or just waking up at the moment.

It’s most likely a rocket launched from China

In the comments section, many users speculated it’s a rocket that took off from China at around the same time.

Their guess is not too far off, because a rocket did launch from the Wenchang Commercial Space Launch Site in China on 9 November, at around 4.24am Beijing time.

According to China Daily, the Long March 12 carrier rocket contained a group of internet satellites developed and manufactured by the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp (CASC), under its subsidiary China Academy of Space Technology.

The launch marked China’s 82nd space mission in 2026, and the 676th flight of the Long March rocket series.

So what’s the purpose of the Long March 12 rockets?

The primary mission of the Long March 12 is to build China’s state-run broadband megaconstellation — a massive network of satellites that provides an infrastructure for global internet coverage, rivalling Elon Musk’s Starlink.

The Guowang network, operated by China SatNet, plans to place nearly 13,000 satellites into low-Earth orbit (LEO). The advantage of LEO satellites is that they offer reduced latency and faster internet speeds compared to traditional geostationary satellites, therefore improving service quality.

Although Starlink is much more established, Guowang’s state-backed model may offer unique advantages in terms of China’s governmental support and integration with national infrastructure.

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