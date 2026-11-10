Holiday Cash Out: Broke Malaysian Tourist Arrested Following Armed Carjacking In Batam

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A 41-year-old Malaysian man has been arrested in Batam, Indonesia, for allegedly robbing a woman with an airsoft pistol and a knife.

Police said he wanted money for the trip home after running out of funds on holiday.

According to news sources, the suspect is from Melaka, and he works as a plantation labourer.

Barelang police criminal investigation chief Commissioner Agung Tri Poerbowo said the man entered Indonesia on 15 September for a holiday.

Agung said he overstayed by 10 days after running out of money.

The man then planned to rob a random victim to pay for his journey back to Malaysia, Agung added.

Media Indonesia quoted Agung as saying he also needed money for food and overstay charges.

Robbed After ATM Withdrawal

According to Indonesian media reports, the robbery took place on 5 November.

The victim, a 48-year-old woman, had just paid her vehicle tax at the Samsat counter in Harbour Bay, Batam.

She withdrew cash from an ATM and returned to her car.

Agung said the suspect got into the vehicle at that point and directed her toward the Bukit Senyum area.

Outside a residential area, he threatened her with the airsoft pistol and knife and forced her to transfer money to his bank account.

He then pushed her out of the car and fled.

During his getaway attempt, the suspect actively resisted arrest by pointing the airsoft pistol at a pursuing traffic officer and ramming the stolen vehicle straight into the officer’s patrol car, causing bodily injuries to the policeman.

Police said the suspect lived in an apartment in the Harbour Bay area and had entered Batam as a tourist three times before.

The suspect procured the weapon from a locally detained accomplice, identified by the initials RHS, who sold him the airsoft gun along with five carbon dioxide cartridges for one million rupiah (~RM224).

Items Seized And Possible 9-Year Jail Sentence

Police seized the stolen car, 1 million rupiah in cash, a bag, the airsoft pistol with five carbon dioxide cartridges and a knife.

It was also reported that the car and valuables were worth about 292 million rupiah (RM73,000).

The suspect faces formal prosecution under Article 479(1) of Law No. 1 of 2023 on the Criminal Code for aggravated theft involving violence, which dictates a maximum statutory prison term of nine years.

The offense carries a maximum jail sentence of nine years.

In August, a 22-year-old Malaysian was arrested at Juanda airport in East Java with nearly one kilogram of methamphetamine and over 1,000 ecstasy pills, days after a 39-year-old Malaysian pilot was detained in Jakarta over about 25 kilograms of ecstasy.

READ MORE: [Watch] KLIA Again: Malaysian Caught In Surabaya With Drugs Strapped To His Body Under A Corset

READ MORE: A Malaysia Airlines Pilot Landed In Jakarta With 26kg Of Ecstasy, A RM50,000 Promise, And Cocaine In His System

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