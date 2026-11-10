Final Mission Accomplished: Sabah Bomba Mourns Pioneer Rescue Dog Lexi

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Lexi, a 10-year-old Labrador Retriever and K9 tracker dog, was found dead in her kennel last Friday, a day after she took part in a search for a missing person in Kampung Pulutan Membawang, Menggatal, on 5 November.

After the successful search, Lexi was taken back to the station to be bathed and fed. The dog reportedly didn’t show any signs of distress, illness, or change of behaviour to indicate something was wrong.

Sabah Fire and Rescue Department K9 unit chief Calvin Joe Jeafery said a team member on duty was on their routine rounds to check on the dogs while calling their names.

Lexi was usually the first to run out when her name was called. When Lexi didn’t respond, the personnel went to check and found Lexi lifeless.

They tried resuscitating the dog but to no avail. Lexi’s passing hit the team hard because she was among the friendliest in the K9 unit. Lexi loved playing with balls during free time.

According to Calvin, Lexi had stage-two heart disease and a growth on her gums. She was under veterinary care, receiving antibiotics, gastric medication and anti-inflammatory drugs.

The post-mortem result on Lexi’s cause of death is still pending. Lexi was laid to rest following her post-mortem examination on 7 November.

How Lexi became a search and rescue dog

Lexi was born on 21 April 2016 in the United Kingdom. In 2018, she was brought to Sabah as part of the first batch of search and rescue dogs for the state Fire and Rescue Department, along with five other dogs: Scott, Pepper, Bill, Peter and Fleur.

Lexi and Scott were specially trained for wilderness search and rescue in dense jungle terrain.

Her last handler was fireman Arthur Anderson Walter.

READ MORE: 6 Dogs Of Batang Kali SAR Team Awarded With “Hero Malaysia” Medals

READ MORE: Blake The Rescue Dog Euthanised After Battle With Cancer

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