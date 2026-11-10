Bitter Sip: Price Hikes Loom As F&N Corporate Profits Crumble Under Farm Pressures

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Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd (F&N) is considering further price increases for selected products as rising commodity costs continue to pressure its margins.

Chief executive officer Tarang Gupta confirmed that selective product-by-product adjustments remain under active consideration for the 2027 financial year, moving away from third-quarter corporate pledges that characterised price adjustments as a distant last resort.

He cited higher costs of dairy, sugar, tin and energy.

Increases Would Be Targeted

Gupta said any additional adjustments would be selective. He described them as “not a blanket price increase”.

He said F&N would decide product by product, depending on price elasticity.

F&N has already raised prices on selected brands in Malaysia and Thailand over the past 12 to 15 months, The Star reported.

Gupta said the increases averaged 3% to 4%. He described the figure as indicative.

Chief financial officer Tiong Yean Yau said improving cost efficiency would remain the group’s priority before it turns to price adjustments.

Gupta said commodity costs had already risen in the second half of the financial year, which prompted some of the earlier adjustments.

He said further cost pressures are expected in the company’s financial year 2027 (FY2027).

In its third quarter results on 31 July, F&N said any price adjustments would be gradual and a last resort. It said it would consider market conditions and household affordability first.

In the same filing with Bursa Malaysia, F&N said cost pressures were expected to remain manageable.

Net Profit Down 14% For FY2026

F&N reported a 14% drop in net profit to RM437.09 million for the financial year ended 30 September 2026 (FY2026). Net profit was RM508.47 million a year earlier.

Revenue fell 5.3% to RM4.92 billion from RM5.20 billion.

While fourth-quarter net profit rose temporarily by 18 per cent due to reduced tax liabilities, operating profitability was sustained mainly by a one-off RM90.5 million pre-tax asset disposal gain rather than core commercial growth.

Revenue for the quarter fell 3.1% to RM1.19 billion. Operating profit was broadly unchanged at RM173.7 million, which included a RM90.5 million pre-tax disposal gain, The Star reported.

F&N’s food and beverage (F&B) Indochina segment saw revenue fall 16.6% to RM1.86 billion from RM2.23 billion.

The company cited border disruptions affecting sales to Cambodia, subdued economic conditions in Thailand and unfavourable foreign exchange movements.

Operating profit for the segment fell 25.2% to RM355.04 million from RM474.62 million. This was partly due to start-up costs for its new Cambodian manufacturing operations.

Dairy Farm Costs Hit Malaysian Business

In Malaysia, F&B revenue grew 3.3% to RM3.06 billion for the full year. Operating profit fell 28.3% to RM200.87 million.

Despite a slight revenue edge, localised operating profits in Malaysia fell sharply by 80 per cent in the fourth quarter, to RM15.84 million, due to cumulative development expenditures at the Gemas agricultural site.

F&N began commercial production of Magnolia fresh milk at the farm on 2 Jan 2026.

The farm was producing about two million litres of fresh milk a month as of its first-half results. F&N’s long-term target is 200 million litres annually.

Kenanga Research said in August that dairy farm losses are likely at or near their peak. It said management is targeting break-even by calendar year 2028.

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