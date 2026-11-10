Anwar Offers To Crowdfund Trevor Noah’s Rescue If His Jokes Get Him Into Trouble

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Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had a light-hearted exchange with international comedy star Trevor Noah when the South African comedian paid him a visit ahead of his second sold-out show in Petaling Jaya tonight (10 November).

The meeting apparently involved plenty of laughs, with the two discussing politics, comedy and other topics.

Sharing pictures of their meeting on Facebook, Anwar said he had the opportunity to exchange thoughts with Noah and even offer the comedian a few suggestions for his upcoming performance.

The Prime Minister also joked that he had given Noah some pointers on the kind of jokes that might go down well with Malaysian audiences.

“Hopefully, no one takes offence!” Anwar quipped.

However, it was his final remark that stole the show.

Anwar playfully reassured the comedian that he would have some support if his jokes landed him in hot water.

“If anything happens tonight, we’ll all chip in and crowdfund together!” he wrote, adding laughing emojis.

Trevor Noah Wraps Up Two-Night Malaysian Engagement

The meeting comes as Noah prepares for his second performance at Idea Live Arena in Petaling Jaya tonight.

The comedian performed his first Malaysian show on 9 November, marking his long-awaited debut in the country.

Organised by LOL Asia and BOHM, the additional 10 November performance was announced after overwhelming demand saw the original show sell out.

Both performances have since sold out, according to event organiser LOL Asia.

Noah’s Malaysian appearances are part of his 2026 Asia Tour, which has also included performances in other regional destinations such as Singapore and Hong Kong.

Who Is Trevor Noah?

For those who recognise him but might not know much about his background, Trevor Noah is a South African comedian, television host, writer and producer who became internationally famous as the host of The Daily Show.

He took over the popular American satirical news programme in 2015, succeeding Jon Stewart, and remained at the helm for seven years before stepping down in 2022.

During his time on the show, Noah became known for his sharp political humour, commentary on international affairs and observations about cultural differences.

Beyond television, he has also established himself as a successful stand-up comedian and author.

His bestselling memoir, Born a Crime: Stories From a South African Childhood, recounts his experiences growing up during apartheid in South Africa. The book received widespread acclaim for its combination of personal stories, humour and social commentary.

He has since continued his entertainment career through international stand-up tours, comedy specials and his podcast, What Now? With Trevor Noah.

Noah also hosted the Grammy Awards for six consecutive years, further cementing his position as one of the most recognisable comedians in international entertainment.

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