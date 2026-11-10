Anthony Loke Makes Good On His Word, Resigns As Transport Minister Immediately

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He said he would, and now he’s done it.

Anthony Loke has announced his resignation as Transport Minister with immediate effect, following the Kuala Lumpur High Court’s decision today (10 November) concerning Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s house arrest.

In a media statement issued by the Transport Ministry, Loke said his decision was consistent with the position he had publicly announced last Friday.

He maintained that his resignation was based on the principles and stance he had previously explained.

Loke also expressed his appreciation to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for the trust and mandate given to him to serve in the Cabinet since December 2022.

He thanked the ministry’s senior management and staff for their commitment and cooperation throughout his tenure.

Loke Promises Smooth Transition

Despite his departure, Loke said he would extend his full cooperation to ensure a smooth handover of responsibilities.

He also stressed that the ministry’s duties and ongoing initiatives would continue to be carried out in the interest of the people.

His resignation follows his earlier pledge to step down if Najib was allowed to serve the remainder of his sentence under house arrest.

The High Court’s decision today has therefore set in motion the political consequence Loke had previously warned about.

The court today threw out a heavily flawed release order from 6 November and replaced it with a legally airtight house-confinement warrant.

This means Najib is now officially under house arrest, at least until August next year.

For now, the question turns to who will take over the Transport Ministry portfolio.

READ MORE: Najib Goes Home Today As High Court Patches Paperwork

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