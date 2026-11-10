Amanah Sees Hope As PH Gains Ground In Melaka Election Campaign

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Amanah sees encouraging signs for Pakatan Harapan (PH) in the Melaka state election, with the coalition claiming to have received increasingly positive responses from voters as polling day draws closer.

Amanah president Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu said the campaign had gathered momentum after a relatively quiet start on nomination day, when PH entered the contest as an underdog.

He said the coalition was now seeing better reception from the electorate, particularly through its campaign highlighting its track record and leadership.

“We started on nomination day on a rather subdued note, but as polling day draws closer, we are beginning to receive a better response.

“Now, midway through the campaign, the response is improving. We hope to secure a victory, that is our aspiration,” Mohamad was quoted as saying by NST.

Mohamad was speaking to reporters after attending a PH ceramah in Sempang Pantai, within the Merlimau constituency, last night.

Adly’s 22-Month Administration Put Forward As PH’s Strength

Mohamad said PH was banking on the performance of former Melaka chief minister Datuk Seri Adly Zahari – who is also Amanah vice-president – during his 22-month administration to convince voters to support the coalition.

He said Adly’s record in leading the state remained one of PH’s key selling points, which the coalition hoped would resonate with the electorate.

“We are highlighting, in particular, the service record of the former chief minister (Adly Zahari). We hope the people of Melaka will recognise his record,” he said.

He also noted that Adly’s administration had received recognition from former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad during his time as chief minister.

Also present at the ceramah were Amanah Wanita chief Datuk Aiman Athirah Sabu and PH candidate for Merlimau, Rahayu Hamzah.

Mohamad Urges Early Voters To Support PH

Meanwhile, Mohamad called on early voters to fulfil their responsibility by turning out to vote, while urging them to give PH an opportunity to lead the state.

“I hope they will come out to vote. I urge voters to choose Pakatan Harapan, whose prospective chief minister has a 22-month administrative record that is already known to the public. Do not miss this opportunity,” he said.

A total of 31 early voting centres for the 16th Melaka state election opened at 8am on Tuesday, allowing 12,531 security personnel and their spouses to cast their ballots.

The Election Commission (EC) figures showed that the early voting pool comprised 9,769 military personnel and their spouses, alongside 2,762 police personnel.

The polling centres were scheduled to close at different times, namely noon, 2pm and 5pm, depending on the EC’s timetable.

PH is contesting 24 state seats, while Barisan Nasional (BN) is fielding candidates in 23 constituencies.

Other parties in the contest include Bersama (16 seats), Bersatu (seven), Perikatan Nasional (five) and Parti Pribumi Perkasa Malaysia (one), while three candidates are contesting as Independents.

A total of 687,697 registered voters are eligible to cast their ballots in the state election.

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