Nilai Teen Reportedly Tests Positive For Three Drugs After Viral Vaping Video

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A 17-year-old student in Nilai, Negeri Sembilan, tested positive for ketamine, benzodiazepines, and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).

The matter came to light when a video showing the student appearing in an alleged dazed state after vaping on 28 October went viral online.

Police took note of the video circulating on the Threads platform on 4 November and launched an investigation into the claims.

Negeri Sembilan police chief Datuk Alzafny Ahmad said the preliminary urine screening results are still subject to further confirmation.

He added that the 17-year-old student would be referred to the National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK) for further action under Section 3(1) of the Drug Dependants (Treatment and Rehabilitation) Act 1983.

Prevalence of Drug-laced Vapes in Malaysia

Vapes may be sold as a way to kick the cigarette habit, but their liquids are largely uncontrolled and could contain hidden drugs.

There have been reports of drug-laced vapes in the country, particularly the fentanyl-laced vape juice known as “Piu Piu” or “Piao Piao.” Fentanyl is up to 100 times stronger than morphine, and even a tiny amount can be deadly.

Sold online for as little as RM60 to RM100, “Piu Piu” can be fatal to users because its dosage of the addictive drug isn’t regulated.

According to NADA director-general Datuk Ruslin Jusoh, around 70% of the country’s drug users are hooked on synthetic drugs such as “Piu Piu.”

READ MORE: Piu Piu: The Fentanyl Vape That Can Kill You

READ MORE: Family Business Gone Wrong: Brothers And Girlfriend’s Drug Vape Could Cost Them Their Lives

READ MORE: Woman Allegedly Raped After Suspect Forces Her To Inhale Vape, Brickfields Police Say

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