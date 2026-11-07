Last-Minute Deepavali Shoppers: Pink Tag Or Pay The Price

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The Deepavali price control scheme is now in effect, covering 11 essential items until Tuesday (10 Nov).

The Festive Season Maximum Price Scheme (SHMMP) runs from 4 to 10 November, covering the days before Deepavali, the festival on Sunday (8 Nov) and two days after.

Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali announced the list on 29 October.

Last year’s scheme covered nine items.

Two New Items Added

Coconut milk and potatoes imported from China are the new additions.

The other nine items are large red onions, Indian shallots, Indian rose shallots, red chillies, imported bone-in mutton, Australian dhal, tomatoes, whole coconuts and grated coconut.

Armizan said a comparison of the 2025 and 2026 schemes showed most items had stable or lower maximum prices.

The expansion came amid supply chain disruptions linked to the conflict in West Asia, which has affected the supply of some imported goods.

Mutton Is The Only Increase

Imported bone-in mutton was the only item with a higher maximum price in Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan.

The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living’s (KPDN) price leaflet listed the Peninsular retail ceiling at RM35 per kilogramme.

Maximum prices were lowered for whole coconuts, grated coconut, large red onions, Indian shallots and Australian dhal. The whole coconut cap applies at wholesale level only.

Tomatoes, red chillies and Indian rose shallots stayed the same.

In Sabah, large red onions and Australian dhal are cheaper. Sarawak saw reductions for grated coconut, Indian shallots and Australian dhal. In Labuan, only Australian dhal came down.

Item 2026 max retail price (per kg) 2025 max retail price (per kg) Imported bone-in mutton RM35.00 RM30.00 Tomatoes RM5.50 RM5.50 Red chillies RM16.00 RM16.00 Indian rose shallots RM6.00 RM6.00 Large red onions RM4.00 RM4.50 Indian shallots RM4.50 RM5.00 Australian dhal RM4.50 RM5.00 Grated coconut RM10.00 RM12.00 Whole coconuts (wholesale cap only) RM2.50 (per piece) RM2.70 (per piece) Coconut milk RM13.50 New this year Potatoes (imported from China) RM3.30 New this year

Report Price-Gouging Practices

Traders must display pink price tags on all controlled items.

Selling above the maximum price can bring a fine of up to RM100,000, up to three years’ jail, or both, for individuals. Companies face fines of up to RM500,000.

Complaints can be lodged via WhatsApp at 019-848 8000, the hotline at 1-800-886-800 or the Ez ADU KPDN app.

KPDN is also running the Deepavali Rahmah Madani Sales Programme and the Servis Ihsan Madani@Petronas AutoExpert programme until 7 November, involving 124 workshops nationwide.

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