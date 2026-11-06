Workplace Understanding Allows Retail Manager To Celebrate Deepavali With Family

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Mutual understanding and tolerance among colleagues have enabled retail manager Thinesh Gunasekaran to celebrate Deepavali with his family every year, despite the demands of working in the retail sector during the festive period.

Thinesh, a section manager at a popular retail chain in Kuantan, said having a supportive colleague and boss who understood the importance of the festival made it easier for him to take time off and fulfil his family commitments.

He has been working in the retail line for three years and said he had managed to take leave for Deepavali every year.

Thinesh said his arrangement with his superior, a Malay Muslim, was based on mutual understanding, with both taking turns covering each other’s responsibilities during their respective festive celebrations.

“During Deepavali, he will cover for me, and when it is his turn to celebrate, I will cover for him,” the 34-year old told TRP in an interview.

He added that the understanding was important in reflecting Malaysia’s spirit of unity and respect for one another’s religious and cultural celebrations.

“Such understanding is very important and reflects that we are Malaysians who respect one another,” he said.

Thinesh, who has a wife and one child, said the arrangement was particularly meaningful as both he and his wife are working, leaving them with limited time to prepare for the festival.

Thinesh and his family had just completed their prayers at their family home last Wednesday. (Photo credit: Thinesh Gunasekaran)

Balancing Work, Family And House Cleaning

With both him and his wife working, preparing the home for Deepavali can be challenging, especially when household chores have to be completed after a long working day.

Thinesh said he and his wife usually begin cleaning their house at around 10pm, after their child has gone to sleep.

“It takes us about two to three hours each night, and sometimes we only finish around midnight,” he said.

The preparations, said Thinesh, takes a week, particularly because his and his wife’s days off do not always coincide.

He said he would take advantage of his own day off, when his child was at school, to get some of the cleaning done before continuing with the remaining chores.

Still Making Traditional Snacks At Home

Despite the rising cost of festive preparations, Thinesh and his wife continue to make their own traditional Deepavali snacks rather than relying entirely on store-bought alternatives.

He said making festive treats at home had been part of his family’s tradition since childhood, with the practice continuing even as household expenses increased.

“Since I was young, we have always made our own snacks. We do not really like buying them, although we sometimes do when necessary,” he said.

Thinesh estimated that his family’s Deepavali spending would exceed RM1,000 this year, excluding the cost of new clothes.

Family Gathering Of About 50

For Thinesh, Deepavali is also an opportunity to reunite with relatives, most of whom live in Kuantan.

He said the family gathering could involve around 50 people, with only one sibling living outside the town, in Seremban.

Thinesh and his family also took time to visit their family graves earlier this week. (Photo credit: Thinesh Gunasekaran)

The celebration traditionally begins with a visit to the temple in the morning, followed by breakfast and lunch at his mother’s house.

“After prayers at the temple, everyone comes to my mother’s house for breakfast. We usually stay there until lunch, which can go on until around 4pm,” he said.

The family then visits relatives in the evening, with meals and gatherings organised according to a schedule agreed upon in their family group chat.

Thinesh said the celebrations would continue over the following days, with different relatives taking turns hosting family meals.

He also sets aside around RM200 for Deepavali packets for children, adding another tradition to the festival’s family-centred celebrations.

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