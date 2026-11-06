Thosai And Idli Keep Deepavali Breakfast Light, While Roti Canai Adds Up Fast

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Deepavali is around the corner, and many tables will soon be laid out with murukku, sweets and mutton curry.

Breakfast is where some people may want to go lighter.

A piece of plain roti canai, one of Malaysia’s favourite breakfasts, has around 300 to 350 calories, according to commonly used food databases.

The Health Ministry’s (MOH) Deepavali healthy eating guide lists several traditional south Indian staples you might not have heard of with fewer calories per piece.

Roti Canai: Around 300 Calories A Piece

FatSecret lists one piece of roti canai (95g) at 302 calories.

Roti canai traces its roots to South Indian flatbreads – specifically the South Indian parotta – brought to British Malaya by Tamil-Muslim (Mamak) labourers and traders during the 19th and 20th centuries.

MOH lists gravy at 20 calories a tablespoon.

Many people also have more than one piece in a sitting.

Thosai: 120 Calories

MOH lists one piece of thosai (80g) at 120 calories.

Thosai is a thin, savoury crepe made from a fermented batter of black gram and rice.

Food historian K T Achaya says references in Sangam literature suggest it was already in use in the ancient Tamil country around the first century CE. Another historian, P Thankappan Nair, places its origin in Karnataka.

The spelling “thosai” used in Malaysia comes from the Tamil word dosai.

The ministry’s guide also lists rava thosai at 180 calories, so the type of thosai matters.

Idli: 85 Calories

One idli (75g) comes to 85 calories, according to MOH.

Three pieces add up to around 255 calories, still under one roti canai at the 302 calorie figure.

Idli is made from rice and lentil batter that is fermented overnight and steamed.

Where it comes from is debated.

Some historians propose it originated in Indonesia, where a similar steamed rice cake called kedli was popular. Homegrown reports that the recipe was first mentioned in the 9th century in the Kannada writings of Shivakotiacharya.

Chapati: 120 Calories

MOH lists one piece of chapati (50g) at 120 calories.

Chapati is an unleavened flatbread from the Indian subcontinent. It is made from whole-wheat flour known as atta and cooked on a flat skillet called a tava.

It is commonly served with dhal.

Idiappam: 70 Calories

Idiappam, also known as putu mayam, is listed at 70 calories per 50g piece.

It is the lowest of the five.

Idiappam is made from rice flour pressed into noodle form and then steamed. It is a speciality of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Sri Lanka, and goes by the name putu mayam in Malaysia and Singapore.

A green version made with pandan extract is also commonly found.

Puttu: 145 Calories A Slice

MOH lists one 70g slice of puttu at 145 calories.

Puttu is a breakfast staple in Kerala that began as a farmer’s meal. It is made from coarsely ground rice or puttu flour, grated coconut and salt. Its exact origin is unclear, and it may have started in either Kerala or neighbouring Tamil Nadu.

It is steamed in a cylindrical puttu maker, and two slices are still less than one piece of roti canai.

Check The Portion

Calories add up quickly with a second or third piece, and with the curry or chutney on the side. Two pieces of roti canai at 302 calories each come to 604 calories before the curry.

MOH’s Recommended Nutrient Intakes for Malaysia 2017 sets the daily energy requirement for moderately active men at 2,240 calories for ages 19 to 29 and 2,190 calories for ages 30 to 59.

For moderately active women, it is 1,840 calories for ages 19 to 29 and 1,900 calories for ages 30 to 59.

For children aged seven to nine, the figure is 1,750 calories for boys and 1,610 calories for girls.

For those aged 10 to 12, it is 1,930 calories for boys and 1,710 calories for girls.

The ministry recommends the moderately active level for the general population. Energy needs are lower for those who are less active and higher for those who are more active.

A plate of roti canai is still a breakfast many families will want on the table. With a full Deepavali spread ahead, a thosai or two leaves room for the rest.

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