Petron And Caltex Start Goodwill Payments To Motorists With Damaged Engines

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Petron and Chevron, which operates the Caltex brand, have started making goodwill payments to motorists whose vehicles suffered engine damage after complaints of contaminated RON95 petrol.

Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali revealed this information in the Dewan Rakyat on Thursday (5 November).

He was answering a question from the Papar MP on the Chemistry Department’s test results and the government’s steps to restore motorists’ confidence.

Armizan said both companies have set up a customer recovery programme with fixed criteria.

Only customers who submitted full reports with valid supporting documents will receive payments.

He said the payments are not an admission of guilt or liability at this stage, and investigations are ongoing.

The compensation amount has not been disclosed.

Early Tests Found No Water Contamination

The ministry started receiving complaints from Perak, Penang, Kedah and Selangor on 3 October. Some complainants suspected water in the petrol.

Armizan said the Chemistry Department’s preliminary report, dated 29 October, covered 43 samples. Water content in all of them was below 0.05%.

A total of 262 RON95 samples were collected: 259 from petrol stations and three from oil company depots. The rest are still being tested, and a full report will be issued once testing is complete.

The ministry met Petron and Chevron on 9 and 21 October. Both companies also sent samples from the affected stations to their own labs, including some overseas.

Armizan said every complaint will be investigated, and strict action will be taken if any offence is found.

The ministry is also benchmarking fuel standards against those of Singapore, the United Kingdom and Australia. This covers accredited lab testing, trading standards enforcement, fuel monitoring and consumer reporting.

Doubts Around The Companies’ Gesture

One netizen said they dislike companies using the word “goodwill”, adding that when a company damages a customer’s property, it should pay.

Another asked how much the compensation is and whether it will be enough to cover everyone.

A third asked why compensation is offered if there is no evidence of contamination.

Payments have started while the investigation is still open, and the full test results are yet to come.

READ MORE: RON95 Scare: Perodua Owner Says Petrol Wrecked Car, RM1,346 Bill

READ MORE: Drivers Paid For Petrol But Their Cars Died Anyway, And Now They Want Answers

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