Perak Studies Food Buffer Zones As Wild Elephants Ravage Orchards
Wild elephants have repeatedly raided fruit orchards in Bukit Bangkong, Chemor, since September, and the Perak government is studying food-rich buffer zones to keep the animals out of farmland.
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In Brief
- Wild elephants repeatedly raided Bukit Bangkong orchards in Perak, damaging fruit trees, water tanks, pipes, and ponds.
- Perhilitan conducted control operations and advised farmers to install perimeter lighting and use campfires to deter elephants.
- The Perak government is studying food banks and buffer zones near natural habitats to reduce human-elephant conflicts.