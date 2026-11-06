Perak Studies Food Buffer Zones As Wild Elephants Ravage Orchards

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Wild elephants in Bukit Bangkong, Chemor, Perak, have been destroying fruit trees, water tanks, pipes, and ponds in fruit orchards.

The elephants were first spotted on 27 September and returned on 3 and 11 October, causing further damage in the fruit orchards.

Farmers are worried the elephants will return and destroy more of their crops. Abdul Rahim Ahmad, 65, representing the Bukit Bangkong Hulu Chemor farmers’ group, said farmers have invested considerable time, effort, and money in developing their land.

Abdul Rahim shared that the elephants also broke the branches of jackfruit, coconut, and durian trees. The wild animals also damaged the water tanks and pipes used to supply water to the orchards. Additionally, the elephants waded in several ponds, further adding to repair costs.

He reported the initial 27 September incident to the Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan).

After the second incident, Perhilitan officers visited the area the next day to monitor the situation and advised some safety measures and possible compensation.

Perhilitan is on the case

To mitigate human-elephant conflict in the area, Perhilitan conducted follow-up control operations on 16 and 17 October after recurring incursions.

The department advised farmers to install perimeter lighting around plantations and use controlled campfires to deter elephants.

Residents and plantation owners are urged to contact Perhilitan immediately if any further wildlife disturbances occur.

Meanwhile, the Perak government is studying the feasibility of establishing food banks or buffer zones near natural habitats to mitigate escalating human-elephant conflicts in the state.

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