Nerine Tan Makes Forbes Asia’s Power List As Berjaya Narrows Its Losses

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Berjaya Corporation Bhd chief executive officer Nerine Tan Sheik Ping has been named among Forbes Asia’s Power Businesswomen 2026.

She is the daughter of Berjaya founder Tan Sri Vincent Tan, and Malaysia’s only representative on the list.

The list features 20 entrepreneurs, corporate executives and next-generation family leaders from 12 countries and territories across Asia-Pacific.

The full list appears in the November 2026 issue of Forbes Asia.

Other names include Wang Xin of Guangdong Dtech Technology, Lee Sun-jung of CJ Olive Young and Malina Ngai of AS Watson.

Not the Only List Nerine Appeared On

This is Tan’s second recognition in about a month. On 6 October, Fortune ranked her 91st in its Most Powerful Women Asia 2026 list.

That is a separate list of 100 women, now in its third year. Tan was one of the new entrants.

Her personal net worth has not been publicly disclosed.

Her father, Tan Sri Vincent Tan, ranked 29th on Forbes Malaysia’s 50 Richest 2026 list with a net worth of US$940 million (RM3.7 billion).

Five Malaysians made Fortune’s list. UOB Malaysia chief executive officer Datuk Ng Wei Wei was the highest-ranked at 85th.

Sunway Group executive deputy chair Datin Paduka Sarena Cheah placed 92nd.

Joined Berjaya In 1999, Became CEO In 2023

Tan, 49, joined Berjaya in 1999 after graduating from the London School of Economics with a BSc in management.

She rotated through several divisions, gaining experience in sales, operations and strategy.

She was appointed joint chief executive officer in 2023.

In February 2026, she became the group’s sole CEO.

She is also CEO of Berjaya’s Sports Toto lottery and gaming business.

Berjaya’s Losses Narrow In 2026

Berjaya recorded losses for two consecutive financial years, weighed down by weakness in its retail and property development businesses.

For the financial year ended 30 June 2026, its net loss narrowed to RM340.4 million from RM542 million a year earlier. Revenue fell 4.1% to RM9 billion.

Under Tan, the group has been restructuring to reduce debt, including disposing of underperforming assets. In July, Berjaya Food Bhd sold its 50% stake in the loss-making Malaysian franchisee of Paris Baguette for RM1.

Forbes Asia said Tan faces the challenge of turning around Berjaya’s financial performance.

READ MORE: Berjaya Food Offloads Paris Baguette Malaysia For A Price Cheaper Than Teh Tarik

READ MORE: Berjaya Air Launches First International Routes With Premium Subang–Koh Samui Service

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, X, Instagram, or Threads.