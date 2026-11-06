Najib’s Expected Return Home Raises Questions As Rosmah Says Family Was Kept In The Dark

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Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak could soon be leaving Kajang Prison to serve the remainder of his sentence under house arrest after UMNO confirmed the payment of the RM50 million fine required for the arrangement.

This development has a slight twist as his wife, Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, said she was unaware of any arrangements to settle the fine and claimed that the family had not been informed either.

According to a report by Harian Metro, Rosmah said she did not know about claims that two representatives of Najib had visited the Kuala Lumpur court complex to make the RM50 million payment.

Speaking to reporters after attending proceedings involving her Sarawak solar hybrid corruption case, she expressed surprise when asked about the alleged payment.

“I don’t know. The family also hasn’t been informed,” she reportedly said.

Meanwhile, reporting from just outside the former prime minister’s residence, Berita Harian shared videos of the scene as police tightened security around the premises. Traffic cones, police tape, and police personnel could be seen on Jalan Langgak Duta, seemingly preparing for Najib’s transport.

RM50 million fine a condition for house arrest

The RM50 million fine is a condition attached to Najib’s arrangement to serve the remainder of his prison sentence under house arrest.

A statement issued today (6 November) by UMNO, said the Najib Razak Solidarity Fund established as a crowdfunding effort to assist in paying the fine had reached its target this morning.

“UMNO would like to inform that the fund collection through the Najib Razak Solidarity Fund launched on 18 September 2026 to assist former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak has reached its target.

“UMNO has completed the payment process to the Kuala Lumpur High Court this morning,” UMNO secretary-general Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said.

The party then announced that it is officially closing the fund.

The former prime minister was previously granted a reduction in his original sentence and fine, bringing his prison term down from 12 years to six years and the fine from RM210 million to RM50 million.

The house arrest arrangement would allow him to serve the remaining portion of his sentence at home instead of remaining behind bars.

However, the latest developments have drawn attention to the alleged payment, particularly following Rosmah’s statement that neither she nor the family had been informed about it.

For now, the reported payment and Najib’s expected return home remain developments to watch, with questions still surrounding the arrangements.

READ MORE: ”The Stupidest Thing I’ve Watched” – UM Student On Former PM’s Fundraiser

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