Malaysia’s Muscle-Wasting Treatment Pioneer Runs Out Of Funds, Needs RM150K To Survive

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The parents of an eight-year-old Kuching girl with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) are appealing to the public for RM150,000 to fund her medication over the next three years.

Yu Jia Xuan, from Batu Kawa, has Type 2 SMA, a rare genetic condition that affects muscle strength and movement. There’s currently no definitive cure, so patients need long-term medication to slow the disease’s progression.

Her mother, Voon Jian Jian, said she first noticed something was wrong when Jia Xuan was five months old and rarely moved her legs. She was diagnosed at 18 months after medical examinations and blood tests.

The family went to West Malaysia seeking treatment and tried to secure a place in a clinical drug trial, but was unsuccessful. They were told no treatment was available and stayed there for over a year, working while they searched for help.

Their situation changed in 2023, when they learned the Health Ministry had introduced an injectable SMA medication from the United States. A charitable foundation organised a fundraising campaign that covered three years of treatment, and Jia Xuan began injections in July 2023. She became the first patient with a rare muscle-wasting disease in Malaysia to receive this treatment.

A Race Against Time

However, the funding ran out in May this year. After an assessment by doctors at Sarawak General Hospital, she switched to an imported oral medication from India in September, which costs over RM3,000 a month. That does not cover her specialised milk formula, physiotherapy or online learning.

Her mother says Jia Xuan can move her upper body freely and has become stronger and more energetic since the switch. She attends one-to-one online lessons at home, has physiotherapy once a week, and swims weekly, which is her favourite activity.

Her father, Yu Kong Chai, 44, sells leather bags at a morning market. The family has turned to CCEP Foundation for help.

How You Can Save Jia Xuan

The CCEP Foundation is coordinating all public contributions to secure Jia Xuan’s treatment for the next three years.

Bank name: RHB Bank Malaysia

RHB Bank Malaysia Payee: CCEP Foundation

CCEP Foundation Account number: 26219300009342

26219300009342 Reference: Yu Jia Xuan

Donors requiring tax-exempt receipts must complete the official CCEP Foundation Google Form within 14 days of the transaction. For direct enquiries, the public can contact 03-7955 9999 or 010-279 8849.

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