Malaysians Report Vomiting And Diarrhoea After Eating Local Brand Bread

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A post on Threads went viral recently after a mother posted about her sons falling sick after consuming a product made by local bread brand Gardenia.

In her post, @khairanaazhxr asked if other parents have encountered a similar experience with their children.

“My boys have been eating Gardenia bread regularly with no issues. Suddenly, both of them started vomiting after eating it.

“Yesterday, my son also tried Twiggies (chocolate flavour) and started vomiting again.

“I’m starting to wonder whether there’s something going on with the bread products, perhaps a change in ingredients, formulation, or manufacturing,” said the concerned mother before she asked if anyone else has experienced the same thing recently.

Some parents reported similar symptoms in their children

In response to the post, a few other parents said their children had experienced symptoms of food poisoning after eating Gardenia products.

Some of the symptoms reported were not limited to vomiting, but also stomach aches and diarrhoea.

“My son ate Gardenia bread last night, and today he had a stomach ache and diarrhoea. We live in Subang Jaya,” said Threads user @alyhmz.

“Experience the same thing! My girl loves Twiggies. But rececntly after she ate one, her eyes started to swell, which is one of her symptoms of allergic reaction,” said @bluemacaroni09.

Some also pointed out how Gardenia bread could last in room temperature for over a month without getting going bad, raising questions about the product’s food safety.

Gardenia said it will look into the matter

The homegrown bread company responded to the post, apologising for the children’s experience and assured the public that it will look into the matter.

“Hi, we’re sorry to hear about your children’s experience and hope they are feeling better.

“Please be assured that we take this matter seriously and are currently looking into it,” said @gardenia_kl through its official Threads account.

They also urged anyone else who have experienced similar concerns to reach out to them with information that could help them with their investigation.

At the time of writing, there has been no confirmed cause of the children’s symptoms.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, X, Instagram, or Threads.