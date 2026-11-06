Google Pledges To Pay for All Its Power And Water In Malaysia

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Google has announced a US$15 billion (RM60.9 billion) investment in Malaysia over the next two years, from 2027 to 2028.

The announcement was made on Wednesday (4 November) in the presence of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The money goes towards data centre campuses in industrial zones, plus skills, water and clean energy initiatives.

Google said the investment builds on its more than 15-year presence in Malaysia and expands on the digital infrastructure investment announced in 2024.

Data Centre Campuses in Selangor and Negeri Sembilan

Google’s first data centre campus in Elmina Business Park, Selangor, is now operational.

New campuses are planned in Selangor and Negeri Sembilan.

The Selangor capacity will also support Google’s upcoming Google Cloud region in Malaysia.

Google named AirAsia, Gamuda, Hong Leong Bank, Maxis and Bank Muamalat Malaysia Berhad among the organisations that use Google Cloud.

Google said it is working with more than 80 Malaysian entities in its supply chain, from construction to logistics, catering and waste management.

During the construction phase from 2027 to 2028, Google expects an annual average contribution of US$1.1 billion (RM4.5 billion) to Malaysia’s GDP.

It projects more than 37,000 local jobs a year, with about 6,000 of them in construction.

Once operational, the facilities are projected to sustain more than 9,000 local jobs a year. Google said wages will average 45% above the national median.

Google plans to upskill about 800,000 Malaysians by 2031 through four new programmes:

Experience AI Malaysia, with the Ministry of Education (MOE), to certify teachers in teaching AI to students aged 11 to 14

Jelajah AI MSME, with Pepper Labs, to help microentrepreneurs build online storefronts and business profiles

AKAD Rakyat, with Arus Academy, to train officers in 19 local councils in Selangor and Negeri Sembilan

Data Center Institutes, starting 2027 in selected polytechnics in both states, offering a 10-week training course for data centre jobs

RM649 Million For Water In Negeri Sembilan

Google announced on Monday (2 November) that it is funding US$160 million (RM649 million) for shared water infrastructure in Negeri Sembilan.

Gamuda Berhad has been appointed to build an off-river storage reservoir and a water treatment plant along the Linggi River.

The plant will be able to supply 65 million litres of treated water a day. It will serve Google’s planned data centre campus in Springhill Industrial Park, Port Dickson, and add to the state’s public supply.

Once completed, the facilities will be owned by Menteri Besar Negeri Sembilan (Incorporated), the state’s statutory body.

The reservoir is also meant to capture excess river flow and rainfall during high-yield seasons, which Google said helps reduce flood risks in nearby areas.

Google said its water risk assessments in Selangor and Negeri Sembilan found local watersheds were not at high risk of scarcity or depletion. This informed its decision to use water cooling at the campuses.

Drew Byrnes, Google’s Director and Head of Global Infrastructure and Energy for Asia Pacific, said the water funding reflects Google’s global ambition to replenish 120% of the freshwater it consumes.

Google also announced two more water projects:

Basin stewardship in Sungai Buloh and Sungai Selangor with the Global Environment Centre, using constructed wetlands, riverbank bioengineering and pollution monitoring

Rainwater harvesting systems and 20,000-litre storage tanks at four schools in Selangor

1GW of Clean Energy And A Promise On Bills

Google plans to add more than 1 gigawatt of new clean energy capacity to the National Grid.

It is working with Tenaga Nasional Berhad to develop new generation under the Corporate Renewable Energy Supply Scheme.

Google said it will pay for 100% of the power its campuses use, along with the direct infrastructure costs of connecting them to the grid.

In 2027, it plans to invest in community programmes that bring down electricity bills for households in the states hosting its infrastructure.

Google said its campuses will run at a Power Usage Effectiveness of 1.12 to 1.14, compared with an industry average of 1.54.

Minister of Digital Gobind Singh Deo said Google’s plan “sets a high standard for sustainable, high-impact digital infrastructure development in Malaysia”.

Google’s water and power commitments come with every data centre announcement it makes here. The projects announced on Wednesday are how it plans to back them.

READ MORE: Impact Of Google’s US$2 Billion Investment In Selangor Data Centre Campus

READ MORE: Data Centres, Malaysian Hands: Open DC Wants Locals In On The Boom

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