Education Ministry Backs Down, Retains 12 Language Periods For Vernacular Schools

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Under the new School Curriculum 2027 (KP2027), the Education Ministry will keep the weekly allocation at 12 periods for Bahasa Melayu in SK schools, Chinese in SJKC schools, and Tamil in SJKT schools.

The decision was reached after consultations with stakeholders on language teaching allocations under the new curriculum.

The ministry emphasised that pupils’ language skills and learning needs in every school stream will continue to be a key focus of the national curriculum reform.

Previously, the ministry proposed to reduce the weekly allocation to 10 periods under the 2027 curriculum changes.

Deputy Education Minister Wong Kah Woh clarified that the initial 10-period proposal was a flexible “minimum requirement”, not a strict cap, giving headmasters full discretion to add more language hours.

He stressed that the framework applied equally across all three school streams to prove that no specific mother-tongue education was being sidelined or targeted.

After intense backlash and constructive dialogue with major educational organisations, Wong assured groups their feedback would be integrated, which ultimately led to the official decision to lock in the 12-period standard.

Leaders Stand United to Protect Vernacular Language Hours

Both MIC deputy president Datuk Seri M. Saravanan and MCA president Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong have pushed for adequate teaching time.

Saravanan wants the 12 weekly Tamil periods in SJKT schools preserved, while Wee noted that SJKC pupils are expected to master roughly 2,800 Chinese characters over six years of primary education.

Saravanan also proposed incorporating Character Building into Moral Education, instead of reducing Tamil language teaching hours.

Former deputy education minister Datuk P. Kamalanathan credited Saravanan for his efforts to raise the issue with Education Minister Datuk Seri Fadhlina Sidek and Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He stressed that reform must strengthen, not erode, mother tongue education.

Kamalanathan emphasised that good governance is not a matter of never proposing change. It is about heeding the community’s voice and having the courage to change course when needed.

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