Aliff Daniel, Family Repent Publicly After Syariah Court Orders Three-Month Rehabilitation

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The 21-year-old Muslim youth who took part in a Hindu ritual at Batu Caves publicly repented at the Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah Mosque in Shah Alam on Thursday (5 November).

Aliff Daniel Adli was joined by his mother, Rohizayanti Ramli, and his younger sister, Nur Ranea Ezreen Adli.

The three recited the pledge of repentance on stage.

Selangor religious officials, including mufti Anhar Opir and Selangor Islamic Religious Council (Mais) secretary Sabirin Sarbini, looked on.

Aliff Recites Pledge, Says Actions Caused Public Anxiety

Aliff, dressed in a green baju Melayu and songkok, recited the syahadah (the Islamic declaration of faith).

He admitted his mistake and said his actions caused public anxiety, confusion and threatened public peace and order.

“I sincerely repent, return to the right path, and strive to deepen and practise the teachings of Islam based on authentic knowledge,” he said.

His mother said she was negligent in guiding her son, which left him under the influence of views that deviate from true Islamic teachings.

She also pledged to strengthen religious education in the family and cooperate with the authorities to rehabilitate Aliff’s faith.

His sister said she failed to offer proper guidance as a sibling and vowed to deepen her understanding of Sunni Islam.

The three broke down in tears several times during the ceremony.

Syariah Court Order A Day Earlier

The ceremony came a day after the Gombak Barat Syariah Lower Court ordered Aliff to undergo three months of religious rehabilitation at a Selangor Islamic Religious Department (Jais) centre in Ulu Yam.

He pleaded guilty to carrying religious items belonging to another faith at a Hindu temple in Batu Caves on 24 January 2024, during Thaipusam.

The charge was under Section 4(1) of the Syariah Criminal Offences (Selangor) Enactment 1995. The offence carries a maximum fine of RM3,000, up to two years’ jail, or both.

Syariah judge Faizal Habib told Aliff the offence was a grave violation of Islamic faith involving syirik, and urged him to perform taubat nasuha, or sincere repentance.

The prosecutor, Zamniazura Sarin, urged the court to prioritise rehabilitation over jail.

Aliff, who was unrepresented, asked for religious guidance classes instead of jail. He said he was caring for his mother, who recently had surgery.

He told the court the photos posted on Facebook were taken in 2024, when he was 18, and asked why they resurfaced now.

Clips Went Viral In October

Photos and videos of Aliff at the 2024 Thaipusam festival began circulating online in October.

They showed him piercing his face with a trident-shaped object.

Jais arrested Aliff and his 52-year-old mother on 13 October after the Shah Alam Syariah Court issued warrants.

Both were investigated under Sections 4 and 10 of the Selangor enactment, over acts of worship contrary to Islamic law and insulting Islam.

Other clips reportedly showed him taking part in a cleansing ceremony in Bali, Indonesia.

Malaysia Hindu Sangam (MHS) later urged Hindus to stay out of the controversy and not fan the flames.

Public Divided Over Public Repentance

Some commenters called the ceremony a form of public humiliation and asked why a similar event was not held for people involved in corruption cases.

Conversely, many social media commenters welcomed the news with “Alhamdulillah” (praise be to God), with one saying guidance belongs to Allah and another praying that God accepts his repentance and that he holds firm to the oneness of God.

Public repentance events have been held before, including for Al-Arqam leader Ashaari Muhammad on 20 October 1994 and his widow Khadijah Aam in December 2011.

In court, Aliff said he no longer engages in acts that contravene syariah law or involve syirik.

READ MORE: Malay Muslim Man Filmed At Thaipusam Ritual: JAIS Is Investigating, And Has Not Ruled Out That The Videos Are Fake

READ MORE: Malaysia’s Viral Non-Islamic Ritual Arrest Has A Father Nobody Is Talking About

READ MORE: Mother And Son Arrested After Non-Islamic Ritual Video Goes Viral

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, X, Instagram, or Threads.