1,270 Flood Victims Evacuated To Temporary Shelters Across Selangor

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A total of 1,270 flood victims from 344 families have been evacuated to 11 temporary relief centres (PPS) across Selangor following floods that hit the state since yesterday.

According to Awani, Social Welfare Department’s (JKM) Disaster Info portal stated that five PPS have been opened in Kuala Selangor, accommodating a total of 861 victims from 225 families.

The centres are Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Parit Mahang, housing 56 victims from 13 families; SK Desa Aman (637 victims, 153 families); SK Dato’ Maharaja Lela (76 victims, 30 families); SK Jaya Setia (46 victims, 15 families); and Sekolah Agama Batu Lapan Ijok (46 victims, 14 families).

In Shah Alam, four PPS are sheltering 344 victims from 78 families.

They comprise SK Merbau Sempak, which houses 169 victims from 39 families; Dewan Seri Pagi in Kampung Paya Jaras (74 victims, 15 families); Dewan Siantan in Kampung Melayu Subang (50 victims, 11 families); and Dewan Kenanga at the Petaling District and Land Office in Section U5 (51 victims, 13 families).

Meanwhile, 39 victims from 33 families are taking shelter at Dewan Masjid Al-Taqwa in Bukit Kapar, Klang.

In Gombak, 20 victims from five families have been evacuated to Balai Raya Kampung Kenangan.

Several areas in Selangor were hit by flash floods following prolonged heavy rainfall including Puncak Alam, Klang and Meru.

Shah Alam Risks Major Floods Without Alternative Water Channels, Says Khir Toyo

Meanwhile, former Selangor Menteri Besar Dr Mohamad Khir Toyo said Shah Alam could continue to face the threat of major flooding unless the government provides alternative water drainage routes beyond existing rivers.

He said the risk of flooding was expected to increase in the coming years due to rapid development in surrounding areas and Shah Alam’s relatively lower elevation compared with neighbouring locations.

Khir said detailed studies on the previously proposed Canal City flood mitigation project had found that it could accommodate hundreds of thousands of litres of water and protect Shah Alam from major flooding for up to 100 years.

The project involved constructing an 18km canal connecting the Klang and Langat rivers, alongside residential areas designed around waterways and smaller canals.

“Besides that, in the areas surrounding the canal, we would build residential areas featuring houses surrounded by rivers or smaller canals.

“Unfortunately, the project has been cancelled, and even worse, the land was sold to developers,” he was quoted as saying by Berita Harian.

Shah Alam’s Low-Lying Terrain Makes It Vulnerable

Khir said Shah Alam was situated in a valley and at a lower elevation than surrounding areas such as Sungai Buloh, Rawang and Petaling Jaya.

“Major floods could occur when heavy rain coincides with high tides.

“The sea level is higher than the river level, preventing rainwater accumulated in rivers from flowing out to sea.

“This causes water to accumulate and stagnate in low-lying areas such as Shah Alam,” he said.

He added that rapid development in Kuala Selangor, Sungai Buloh, Rawang and Petaling Jaya had also contributed to water flowing towards lower-lying areas in Shah Alam, particularly Kampung Melayu Subang, Batu Tiga and Sri Muda.

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