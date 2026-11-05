Two Policemen Sue AKPS Chief Shuhaily Over Alleged Assault At KLIA

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Two policemen who accused Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS) director-general Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain of assaulting them at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) have filed a civil lawsuit against him.

According to The Star, Lance Corporals Muhammad Ekmal Sofwan Dirman, 25, and Mohamad Faiz Saman, 40, filed the suit at the Sepang Sessions Court on 4 November through Messrs Kamal Hisham & Associates.

The lawsuit names Shuhaily as the sole defendant, with the plaintiffs’ lawyers saying they believe the alleged incident occurred in his personal capacity.

According to their statement of claim, both officers were attached to the Special Branch at KLIA and performing their duties as Travel Control Officers (TCO) when the incident allegedly happened on 28 September.

They claimed they witnessed Shuhaily bringing a man into an enclosed area near Counter J at Terminal 1 for document verification.

The situation allegedly turned physical after Faiz took photographs of the incident for internal Special Branch reference. The officers claimed AKPS deputy director-general Datuk Mohd Nasaruddin M. Nasir confiscated Faiz’s phone before bringing them to meet Shuhaily.

During the confrontation, Ekmal alleged that Shuhaily headbutted him four times, while Faiz claimed his ears were pulled and his head violently shaken.

Both officers subsequently lodged police reports and sought medical treatment.

They are seeking general, special, exemplary and aggravated damages, as well as legal costs and other relief. They also alleged that Shuhaily defamed them during a press conference on 1 October.

The civil lawsuit follows Shuhaily’s appearance at the Sepang Magistrate’s Court on 21 October, where he pleaded not guilty to two charges of voluntarily causing hurt under Section 323 of the Penal Code.

Viral KLIA Video And His Response

The latest controversy began after CCTV footage from KLIA Terminal 1 showing an altercation between a man resembling Shuhaily and another individual circulated online in late September.

The footage sparked public debate over the alleged use of physical force during an enforcement operation.

On 1 October, Shuhaily addressed the incident at a press conference, explaining that it happened during an operation involving a suspected foreign-run tout syndicate at the airport.

He said the operation followed complaints about touting activities and discoveries of drugs and contraband at the baggage inspection area.

Shuhaily also explained that two individuals had approached the operation and started recording before his officers intervened.

Despite the controversy, he said he was prepared to accept whatever action the government deemed appropriate.

“I stand before all of you to face and take responsibility for what has happened,” he said, as previously reported by TRP.

READ MORE: Mohd Shuhaily Ready To Face Any Action Over Viral KLIA Video

Shuhaily Charged In Court

The matter took another turn on 21 October when Shuhaily was charged with two counts of voluntarily causing hurt to the two Special Branch officers.

He pleaded not guilty to both charges under Section 323 of the Penal Code.

Before the court proceedings, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail had revealed that the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) requested further improvements to the investigation papers.

Shuhaily subsequently said he appreciated the support he had received and would leave the matter to the courts, indicating that his lawyers would handle further statements on the case.

With the two officers now pursuing a separate civil lawsuit, the KLIA incident has entered another stage of legal proceedings.

The criminal charges and civil suit are separate matters, and the allegations against Shuhaily have yet to be established in court.

READ MORE: Border Control DG Lands In Court Over Harming Two Special Branch Officers

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