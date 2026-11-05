RM50 A Month: PTPTN Relief Lands In Budget 2027, But Exemption Fight Heats Up

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Borrowers of the National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) can pay as little as RM50 a month from 2027, under relief measures in Budget 2027.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced the measures when tabling the Budget in the Dewan Rakyat on 9 October.

Borrowers earning RM2,500 a month or less will be allowed to defer their repayments in 2027.

Those earning between RM2,500 and RM3,000 a month only need to pay a minimum of RM50 a month.

Anwar said the measures are expected to benefit more than 400,000 borrowers.

He said borrowers who cannot afford to repay do not have to pay.

10% Discount For Regular Payers

Borrowers with no arrears who make regular repayments will get a 10 per cent discount on their total outstanding balance from 2027.

PTPTN chairman Datuk Seri Norliza Abdul Rahim said on 11 October that the incentive recognises borrowers who show discipline in repaying their loans.

The government will also give tax deductions to employers who repay PTPTN loans on behalf of their employees.

The deduction covers payments made from 1 January 2027 to 31 December 2028.

Graduates Start Repaying Only Above the Income Threshold

Bernama spoke to several borrowers on 23 October.

A 24-year-old customer service officer said the deferment gives fresh graduates more time to stabilise their finances after entering the workforce.

A 41-year-old graphic designer, who fully repaid his loan in 2019, said the measures help those who have just started working. He added that borrowers still have a responsibility to repay so the funds can help other students.

Deputy Higher Education Minister Adam Adli Abdul Halim said on 23 October that graduates earning below the threshold do not need to start repaying until their income reaches it.

He said the issue has been discussed and debated for years, and the government can now implement it through Budget 2027.

Pakatan Harapan promised in the 14th general election in 2018 to defer PTPTN repayments for graduates earning less than RM4,000 a month.

The pledge was not implemented as promised. Then PTPTN chairperson Wan Saiful Wan Jan apologised in November 2018, citing financial constraints.

MCA Youth Questions Exemption For Private University Graduates

MCA Youth education consultative committee chairman Ong Chee Siang said in a Facebook post that the PTPTN loan exemption for first-class honours graduates remains limited to public university (IPTA) graduates, and that Budget 2027 did not change this.

Private university (IPTS) graduates have been excluded since 1 Jan 2026. He said the exemption was introduced in 2001 to reward academic excellence, and that parliamentary records from 2005 to 2025 show 90,929 IPTA and 45,973 IPTS graduates benefited.

Ong cited a November 2025 Centre of Regional Strategic Studies (CROSS) report estimating that reinstating it for IPTS graduates would cost RM82 million to RM97.5 million a year, about 0.5 to 0.6 per cent of the RM15.5 billion saved from subsidy rationalisation.

He urged IPTS students in Melaka to use their vote in the state election on 14 November to express their disappointment and support Barisan Nasional candidates.

Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan said in the Dewan Rakyat that the government will study the loan repayment exemption policy for previous PTPTN borrowers who earned first-class honours degrees.

He said the review will consider fairness to borrowers while keeping education financing sustainable, and that assistance should be targeted at those who genuinely need it.

Chong Chieng Jen (PH-Stampin) interjected that borrowers who took out loans in 2025 or earlier had agreements that explicitly provided for the exemption, and urged the government to keep it for existing borrowers until a new policy is announced.

READ MORE: Budget 2027: Education Gets Nearly RM69 Billion, AUKU To Be Replaced, PTPTN Repayment Relief For Low-Income Borrowers

READ MORE: Malaysia’s PTPTN Promise Is Back, Voters Have Heard This Before

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