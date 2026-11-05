PUBLIC APPEAL: Two 14-Year-Old Girls Missing In Johor Bahru Since 25 October

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The Johor Bahru Selatan district police have issued an urgent appeal to the public for assistance in locating two 14-year-old Malaysian girls who have been missing for over a week.

According to Johor Bahru Selatan District Police Chief, Assistant Commissioner Azrul Hisham Mohd Shaffei, the two teenagers—Mina Chong Xin Yee and Emily Chau Jing Xuan—are both residents of a local welfare centre.

They were last seen together at about 8:30 AM on Sunday (25 Oct), after attending activities at Holy Word Church, located at Jalan Harmonium 33/1, Taman Desa Tebrau.

Authorities and their guardians are deeply concerned for their safety and urge anyone who may have spotted them in the Johor Bahru area to come forward.

Physical Descriptions & Identification Details

1. Mina Chong Xin Yee (张欣怡)

Age: 14 years old

Height: 165 cm

Skin Tone: Fair

Hair: Shoulder-length, brown

Facial Features: Almond-shaped eyes, low nose bridge

Distinguishing Marks: Wears prescription glasses

2. Emily Chau Jing Xuan (周靖璇)

Age: 14 years old

Height: 163 cm

Skin Tone: Fair

Hair: Thick, brown hair reaching near her waist / mid-back

Facial Features: Almond-shaped eyes

How You Can Help

Every minute counts.

If you have seen either of these girls, noticed teenagers matching these descriptions, or have any information regarding their current whereabouts, please immediately contact:

Johor Bahru Selatan District Police Hotline: 07-2182323

Investigation Officer (Inspector Nik Mohamad Amirul Fikrie): 011-43968591

Your nearest police station.

If you need help or someone to talk to, here’s a list of helplines:

Mental Health Psychosocial Support Service

Tel: 03-2935 9935 or 014-322 3392

Talian Kasih

Tel: 15999 or Whatsapp 019-2615999

Befrienders KL

Tel: 03-7627 2929

Website: www.befrienders.org.my/centre-in-malaysia

Talian Buddy Bear (For children, toll-free, 6pm-12am)

Tel: 1800-18-BEAR or 1800-18-2327

FB Messenger: buddybear.humankind

MySejahtera Digital Healthcare

In the app, click on ‘MyMinda.’

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