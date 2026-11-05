Najib’s Former Wife Tengku Puteri Zainah Dies

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Former wife of Datuk Seri Najib Razak, Tengku Puteri Zainah Tengku Eskandar, has passed away at the age of 70.

In a statement expressing condolences over her passing, Najib’s Facebook page said the late Tengku Puteri Zainah had been an important part of Najib’s life and was the mother of their children.

The statement also acknowledged that Najib was currently unable to be with his family during the difficult period.

“Although Najib is currently in circumstances that prevent him from being with his family during this sad moment, his thoughts and prayers are always with the children and the entire family of the deceased,” the statement read.

The statement also conveyed prayers for Allah SWT to forgive her shortcomings, accept her good deeds and grant her eternal peace among the righteous.

“May the entire family be granted strength, patience and resilience as they navigate this loss.”

Najib and Tengku Puteri Zainah married in 1976 and had three children together before separating in 1987.

Yesterday, the couple’s eldest child, Datuk Mohamad Nizar Mohamad Najib, informed the public that his mother was in critical condition and appealed to the public to pray for her recovery.

The couple had two other children; Mohd Nazifuddin and Puteri Norlisa.

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