Meteor? Aliens? NASA Space Debris Lights Up Malaysian Skies

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A fiery object streaking across Malaysia’s skies was neither a meteor nor an alien spacecraft, but space debris from a NASA telescope that had been orbiting Earth for nearly 22 years.

This has been confirmed by the US Space Force.

As at press time, it is unclear if the debris crashed on land in the Peninsular, however social media was abuzz last night with sightings over the skies of Johor and Pahang.

NASA Telescope Re-enters Earth’s Atmosphere

The object was identified as NASA’s Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory, a space telescope launched in November 2004 to study gamma-ray bursts and other cosmic phenomena.

The spacecraft re-entered Earth’s atmosphere on Wednesday, Nov 4, over North Sumatra, Indonesia, after nearly 22 years in orbit.

The observatory weighed approximately 1,450kg and had significantly exceeded its original two-year mission lifespan, reported space.com.

Several Threads users also shared videos of the debris streaking across the sky, with some questioning whether the fiery object was a falling aircraft or a meteorite.

The footage sparked discussions online, as users attempted to identify the mysterious object and understand what was happening in the sky above Malaysia.

A similar incident was also captured on video by a Threads user in Kota Tinggi, Johor.

Media personnel Uthman Daud said the public should learn to distinguish between natural meteors and human-made objects re-entering Earth’s atmosphere, following another sighting of space debris over the country.

He explained that an object which remains visible for an extended period, leaving a long fiery trail across the sky, could potentially be space debris rather than a meteor.

“Meteors typically glow for only a few seconds before disappearing as they burn up in the atmosphere,” he said in his Threads posting.

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