HYROX Malaysia Drops Carlsberg Partnership After KBS Warning, Public Backlash

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HYROX Malaysia has dropped its partnership with Carlsberg for its upcoming Kuala Lumpur race after facing public backlash and a stern warning from the Youth and Sports Ministry (KBS) over the involvement of an alcoholic beverage brand in the fitness event.

The organiser acknowledged its mistake in failing to consider the religious beliefs and cultural values of Malaysians, taking responsibility for the controversy surrounding the partnership.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, HYROX Malaysia said it had reached a decision with Carlsberg not to extend the regional partnership to the Malaysian race.

“We understand why this has caused concern and offence, and we should have given greater consideration to the religious beliefs and cultural values of our Malaysian community.

“We got this wrong, and we take responsibility for that,” it said.

The organiser also acknowledged the efforts of participants preparing for the competition, saying it recognised the time and commitment they had invested in training.

The announcement comes after KBS warned on Wednesday that it would not approve the HYROX Kuala Lumpur 2026 event unless the alcohol sponsorship was completely withdrawn, including the removal of all related logos, trademarks and promotional materials from official event channels and the competition venue.

READ MORE: KBS May Pull The Plug On HYROX KL 2026 Over Beer Sponsorship

KBS Says Event Approval Still Pending

Youth and Sports Minister Dr Mohammed Taufiq Johari said the event’s application was still being processed and had not received ministry approval.

He also clarified that KBS had neither approved the event nor provided any funding for its organisation.

The minister cited Clause 5.2 of the Safe Sport Code (Third Edition, 2024), which prohibits companies involved in the tobacco, electronic cigarette and alcoholic beverage industries from organising, sponsoring, promoting, advertising or displaying their trademarks at sporting events approved or supported by KBS and its agencies.

The ministry also reminded organisers that companies must obtain approval from the Commissioner of Sports Malaysia before organising sporting activities.

Under Section 36(1) of the Sports Development Act 1997, violations could result in fines ranging from RM50,000 to RM500,000, imprisonment of up to five years, or both.

Public Backlash Over Beer Sponsorship

The controversy erupted after promotional material circulated online identifying Carlsberg as HYROX’s “Official Beer Partner”.

The announcement drew criticism from social media users who questioned the suitability of an alcohol brand sponsoring a fitness competition, particularly given Malaysia’s religious and cultural sensitivities.

Some users also raised concerns over the perceived contradiction between promoting physical fitness and associating the event with an alcoholic beverage.

HYROX Kuala Lumpur Set For December

HYROX Kuala Lumpur 2026 is scheduled to take place from Dec 10 to 13 at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC).

The international fitness competition combines endurance running with functional workout stations.

Following the withdrawal of the Carlsberg partnership, HYROX Malaysia said it looked forward to welcoming participants to the starting line.

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