Deepavali Brings Fresh Reasons To Celebrate For Two Malaysians After Years Of Quieter Festivities

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For some, Deepavali is about new clothes, traditional delicacies and elaborate decorations. For others, it is an opportunity to bring family members together, reconnect with loved ones and revive celebrations that have taken a back seat over the years.

This year, two Malaysians are looking forward to the Festival of Lights for different reasons: one is celebrating a new chapter in his family’s life, while the other is preparing to reunite with relatives after a period of quieter festivities.

For 33-year-old marketing executive Sakthi Ganesh, Deepavali is expected to be a livelier affair this year, particularly following his younger sister’s marriage.

After several years of not celebrating due to family bereavements, Sakthi said the occasion would be an opportunity for the family to come together again and mark a new milestone.

“Every year, there was a death in the family, so we did not really celebrate,” he told TRP in an interview.

He added that another of his younger sisters was expected to get married next year, giving the family more reasons to look forward to the festive season.

Keeping Deepavali Spending Below RM1,000

With the cost of living and grocery prices continuing to be a consideration for households, Sakthi said his family was mindful of how much it spent on the celebrations.

He estimated that the overall cost of festive preparations, including clothes and household necessities, would remain below RM1,000.

Sakthi Ganesh is looking forward to welcoming two new brothers-in-law into his family.

Much of the family’s preparation traditionally revolves around homemade food, with his mother taking charge of preparing the festive snacks and delicacies rather than buying them.

“My mother makes all the traditional snacks and kuih herself. We never used to buy them,” he said.

Sakthi said this had been a longstanding practice in his household, particularly when he was younger, when most of the Deepavali treats were prepared at home.

The family also makes it a point to clean and spruce up the house ahead of the festival.

“My mother will start reminding us about a month before Deepavali. We have to clean the rooms, arrange everything and get the house ready,” he said.

He added that the preparations included changing curtains, tidying bedrooms and making sure the house was in order before the celebrations.

Although some new decorations or household items might be purchased, Sakthi said his mother generally avoided spending too much on them, given that they were only used during the festive period.

For the family, buying new clothes is another familiar Deepavali tradition, although Sakthi pointed out that the outfits are often worn for only a day.

“Sometimes, we buy new clothes for the celebration, but we only wear them for one day. The next day, we go back to our usual clothes,” he said.

On Deepavali morning, the men in the family would usually put on traditional attire, including a dhoti and kurta, before heading to the temple.

A set of traditional clothing could cost around RM50, he said, adding that the family would generally return to wearing everyday clothes after the morning celebrations.

Sakthi said the bulk of the household’s festive expenditure often went towards food and groceries, particularly fresh ingredients such as chicken and other items needed to prepare meals.

“I usually go to the market with my father to buy the fresh ingredients. Food is where we spend more because prices keep increasing every year,” he said.

He maintained that the family tried to keep its overall spending below RM1,000, with clothing and other festive necessities making up the remaining expenses.

Family Responsibilities Come Before Marriage Plans

At 33, Sakthi said marriage was something he had considered, but he was not in a hurry to settle down.

With one younger sister having married this year and another expected to do so next year, he said he wanted to see his siblings settle down first.

“I will wait until my younger sister gets married next year. After that, I can start looking at my own plans,” he said.

He also explained that he had responsibilities towards his parents and wanted to ensure his financial situation was more stable before taking the next step in his own life.

“I am the one who has to look after my parents, and financially, I am not really stable yet,” he said.

For Sakthi, therefore, this year’s Deepavali is not simply about festive shopping or preparing traditional food. It is also about celebrating the changes taking place within his family and making time for the people closest to him.

Deepavali this year falls on 8 Nov. (Eshvar/TRP)

Avinaash Looks Forward To Reuniting With Relatives

For 23-year-old IT executive Avinaash Raveenntharan, this year’s Deepavali carries a different kind of significance.

After a two-year break from celebrating the festival with his family, Avinaash is looking forward to joining relatives at their home in Seremban.

He said his family had previously prepared some of the traditional festive snacks themselves. However, following a family bereavement two years ago, circumstances changed, leaving him and his brother to manage things differently.

“This year is the first time we are celebrating again after two years,” he said when met today.

Avinaash explained that he would be joining his relatives at their home in Seremban, bringing along some festive snacks for the gathering.

Asked how he felt about celebrating again, he described his emotions as relatively ordinary, suggesting that the occasion would be a simple return to a familiar family gathering.

“For me, it feels quite normal, actually,” he said.

Nevertheless, he welcomed the opportunity to reconnect with relatives, spend time together and share in the festivities.

“It is a chance for us to invite everyone over and spend time together again,” he said.

He said the gathering would also allow family members to come together at the Seremban home, where they could continue the celebrations as they had done in the past.

Murukku And Almond London Among His Festive Favourites

No Deepavali celebration would feel complete without traditional snacks, and Avinaash already knows what he is looking forward to most.

Murukku is among the treats he associates closely with the festival, explaining that it is something his family would usually prepare or enjoy during Deepavali.

“Murukku is something special during Deepavali. You only really get to enjoy it during the festival,” he said.

He also singled out Almond London, a chocolate-coated almond biscuit, as his personal favourite.

For him, the snacks are more than just festive food. They are familiar treats that bring back memories of previous celebrations and the traditions associated with the occasion.

Avinaash said his family used to prepare some of the delicacies at home, but circumstances had changed.

“We used to make them ourselves, but now it is just my brother and me, so we have to buy them,” he said.

Avinesh said he and his brother is looking forward to be reuniting with their extended family this Deepavali.

This year, however, the focus is less on how elaborate the preparations will be and more on making the effort to be with relatives again.

Although Sakthi and Avinaash have different reasons for looking forward to Deepavali, their experiences highlight how the festival can mean much more than new clothes, decorations and food.

For Sakthi, it is an opportunity to celebrate a new chapter in his family’s life, while for Avinaash, it is a chance to reconnect with relatives and revive a tradition after years of quieter celebrations.

Ultimately, both are looking forward to the same thing: spending the festival with the people who matter most.

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