34 Make The Cut, But Only One Calls Malaysia Home: Sunway Breaks Into The Top 30

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Thirty-four companies certified in Malaysia have been named to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For Southeast Asia 2026 list.

Fortune and Great Place To Work released the list on Tuesday (3 November).

It is the second year of the Southeast Asia ranking. This year’s list draws on confidential survey responses from 1,322,537 employees across ten countries.

Sunway Group made its debut at No. 26. It is the only Malaysian-headquartered company among the 100 on the list.

Sunway began in 1974 as a tin mining operation. It now spans property, construction, education, healthcare and hospitality, with more than 16,000 employees.

According to Great Place To Work’s profile, 93% of surveyed employees consider Sunway a great place to work. The group was also certified by Great Place To Work for a second straight year in 2026.

Sunway founder and chairman Tan Sri Sir Dr Jeffrey Cheah said on Wednesday (4 November) that business performance matters, but people and values define an organisation’s strength and longevity.

Other Companies In Malaysia That Made The List

DHL took the top spot, followed by Hilton (No. 2), Marriott International (No. 3) and Cisco (No. 4).

Other companies certified in Malaysia include Schneider Electric (No. 6), AbbVie (No. 8) and Allianz (No. 10).

Manufacturing makes up much of the rest of Malaysia’s contingent. Micron Technology ranked No. 12 and Syngenta No. 13.

Contract manufacturer Celestica (No. 32) and medical device maker Teleflex Kulim (No. 40) joined the list for the first time. Both are certified only in Malaysia, as is Sunway.

Criteria For Eligibility

Companies must be Great Place To Work Certified and have at least 200 employees across the ten Southeast Asian countries covered.

Employees rate their workplace on 60 statements and two open-ended questions covering trust, leadership, respect, fairness and pride.

Great Place To Work Southeast Asia and ANZ managing director Evelyn Kwek said moving Malaysia’s economy up the value chain requires strong workplace cultures, not only investment in technology and infrastructure.

She added that Sunway’s debut inside the top 30 shows a Malaysian company can set that standard as well as any multinational.

The Philippines had the most companies on the list, with 54 certified there, according to SunStar. Indonesia had 28, Antara reported.

READ MORE: 93% Of Sunway Employees Call It A Great Place to Work, Up From 78% Last Year

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