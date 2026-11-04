Texas Chicken Mid Valley Closed For Two Weeks Over Hygiene Violations

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Texas Chicken at Mid Valley Megamall has been ordered to close for two weeks starting Tuesday (3 November) due to hygiene and cleanliness violations.

The closure order was issued by the Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya Health Department on 3 November at 7.30pm under Section 11 of the Food Act 1983.

The official notice stated that the premises failed to maintain the required standards of cleanliness, which pose a potential health risk to the public.

The outlet is scheduled to remain closed until 17 November to carry out cleaning processes and other rectifications.

Past customers have criticised the outlet’s hygiene in online comments. One user claimed that an employee at another branch was said to have handled a stray cat before serving food.

Other Outlets Closed This Year Have Reopened

So far this year, the health department has ordered several food outlets to close to carry out cleaning works.

In June 2026, several eateries in MyTown Shopping Centre were instructed to close due to poor hygiene standards. The outlets included Ikea’s Swedish restaurant, Beef Roti by Suteramas, and Squid Boy.

These outlets are back in business after cleaning up the outlets and strengthening hygiene protocols.

The health department also ordered six eateries in Jalan Alor to close over severe hygiene violations in the same month.

READ MORE: “We Could Have Stayed Open — We Didn’t”: IKEA Cheras Director Sets Record Straight On Hygiene Closure

READ MORE: IKEA Cheras Got Shut Down For Being Unhygienic — And Customers Say They’re Not Surprised

READ MORE: After Ikea, Two More Eateries In MyTown Shopping Centre Closed For Poor Hygiene

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