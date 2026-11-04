Najib Razak Ready To Pay Fine And Head Home?

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Datuk Seri Najib Razak is expected to settle the RM50 million fine imposed on him today, paving the way for the former prime minister to serve the remainder of his jail term under house arrest.

Quoting a source, NST said a representative of Najib is set to make the payment at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex.

The payment comes after Najib was granted a conditional pardon by Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Ibrahim on Sept 18, allowing him to complete his sentence under house arrest until Aug 23, 2028.

READ MORE: Najib Gets House Arrest Until 2028 Under Conditional Pardon

The 73-year-old former Pekan MP was originally sentenced to 12 years’ imprisonment and fined RM210 million after the Kuala Lumpur High Court found him guilty on July 28, 2020, of seven charges linked to the misappropriation of RM42 million belonging to SRC International Sdn Bhd.

Najib’s lawyer, Muhammad Farhan Shafee, however said he had yet to receive any directive concerning the payment of the RM50 million fine.

Farhan, who was at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex on Wednesday for an unrelated case, told reporters he was not aware of any new developments.

“I am unsure what the current status is at the moment. I have received no instructions with regard to the fine just yet,” he was quoted by The Sun.

Umno had previously announced plans to organise a fundraising drive to help its former president raise the money needed to settle the fine.

READ MORE: UMNO Wants Malaysians To Help Pay Najib’s RM50 Million Fine – Here’s What Else Happened

Najib’s lead counsel, Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah, had indicated that his client was unable to pay the amount immediately, citing frozen assets and ongoing enforcement proceedings that had restricted access to his funds.

READ MORE: Najib Cannot Afford RM50 Million Fine For House Arrest On His Own, Says Shafee

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