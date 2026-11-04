KBS May Pull The Plug On HYROX KL 2026 Over Beer Sponsorship

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The Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) has warned that it will withhold approval for HYROX Kuala Lumpur 2026 unless its alcoholic beverage sponsor fully withdraws from the event.

Youth and Sports Minister Dr Mohammed Taufiq Johari said the ministry takes seriously the announcement naming an alcoholic beverage company as the competition’s “Official Beer Partner”, adding that such an arrangement goes against the Safe Sports Code.

In a statement, KBS said the application to organise the event, scheduled for Dec 10 to 13 at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC), was still being processed and had yet to receive approval.

KBS Insists On Complete Withdrawal Of Beer Sponsorship

“All licence applications by companies seeking to organise sporting events require organisers to provide a declaration committing to compliance with the Safe Sports Code.

“KBS’ position on this matter is firm: KBS will not approve the organisation of this event if the sponsorship by an alcoholic beverage company is not fully withdrawn. This includes the removal of all logos, trademarks and promotional materials related to the company from all official event channels and the competition venue,” said Mohammed Taufiq.

The Sungai Petani MP also pointed to Clause 5.2 of the Safe Sports Code, which bars individuals or organisations involved in the tobacco, electronic cigarette and alcoholic beverage industries from organising, sponsoring, promoting or advertising sporting activities organised or supported by KBS and its agencies.

The restriction also prohibits the placement of related trademarks at facilities owned by the ministry and its agencies.

Mohammed Taufiq said event organisers seeking licences must provide a formal declaration confirming their commitment to complying with the code.

He also highlighted Section 36(1) of the Sports Development Act 1997 [Act 576], which requires companies to obtain permission from the Commissioner of Sports Malaysia before becoming involved in sporting activities.

“KBS reminds the public that under Section 36(1) of the Sports Development Act 1997 [Act 576], a company cannot be involved in any sporting activity unless it is permitted by the Commissioner of Sports Malaysia. An offence is punishable by a fine of not less than RM50,000 and not more than RM500,000, or imprisonment for up to five years, or both,” he said.

He stressed that the regulations apply equally to all organisers and companies linked to tobacco, electronic cigarettes and alcoholic beverages, regardless of their branding or intended advertising audience.

“KBS will not compromise in ensuring a safe and healthy sporting environment for all participants.”

HYROX Set For Malaysian Debut In December

HYROX is an international indoor fitness racing series that originated in Germany in 2018. Its competition format combines endurance running with functional fitness challenges, including rowing and lunges.

Malaysia is scheduled to host its first edition, branded AirAsia HYROX Kuala Lumpur, from Dec 10 to 13 at MITEC.

However, with KBS withholding approval pending the withdrawal of the sponsorship, it remains unclear whether the competition will proceed as scheduled.

Participants Raise Concerns Over Sponsorship Disclosure

Meanwhile, a discussion on Threads by user @brian.c69 highlighted the different reactions to the sponsorship controversy, noting that businesses need to recognise Malaysia’s sensitivity towards associations with alcoholic beverage brands.

“From the discussions I have read, objections have come from several angles, including religious concerns, the suitability of such sponsorship in the fitness industry, and expectations of the event organiser.

“Others, meanwhile, have defended the sponsorship, arguing that it is a common practice in sports. That is why I do not assume everyone is outraged, or that all objections stem from the same reasons,” he said.

He added that the controversy was further complicated by the fact that participants had already registered and begun preparing for the competition.

“Some participants have claimed they only became aware of the sponsorship after making their payments. While I have yet to verify the full timeline of when the partnership was disclosed, if that reflects the customers’ experience, questions surrounding the withdrawal of the sponsorship are entirely reasonable.”

Carlsberg Clarification

Meanwhile, the beer brand in question, Carlsberg, has clarified that it will not be involve in the upcoming HYROX competition in Malaysia.

According to the beer company, HYROX has partnered with Calsberg in Asia – including Sungapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Vietnam.

“At Carlsberg Malaysia, we adhere to the country’s local laws, regulations and respect cultural sensitivities.”

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