Got RM4 Billion To Spare? KFC And Pizza Hut Businesses Reportedly Up For Sale

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If you had RM4 billion to invest, would you put your money into KFC and Pizza Hut?

That could be the price tag attached to the fast-food businesses operated by QSR Brands (M) Holdings Bhd, as its major shareholders Johor Corporation (JCorp) and private equity firm CVC Capital Partners reportedly explore a possible sale.

According to a news report, sources familiar with the matter said that international investment bank Citi had been appointed to manage the process and approach potential investors.

Foreign parties, particularly investors from West Asia, are said to be among those being considered.

Although several prospective buyers have reportedly shown interest, negotiations are still at an early stage and may not necessarily lead to a completed deal.

The reported valuation has emerged as a major obstacle, with one interested party said to have walked away after finding the asking price too steep.

Sources quoted in the report put the proposed valuation at approximately RM4 billion.

JCorp, CVC And EPF Behind QSR Brands

QSR Brands is owned by Massive Equity Sdn Bhd, which is controlled by JCorp, CVC and the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) through their respective shareholdings.

JCorp holds a 55.63% stake in Massive Equity, while Melati Asia Holdings Ltd owns 44.19%, with the balance held by several individuals.

Melati Asia itself is jointly owned by EPF, which holds 51%, and CVC, with the remaining 49%.

Through QSR Brands, the group operates KFC restaurants in Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei and Cambodia, alongside Pizza Hut outlets in Malaysia and Singapore.

Information published on QSR Brands’ website shows that its regional network comprises more than 850 KFC restaurants and over 500 Pizza Hut outlets.

QSR Brands Stages Recovery After Challenging Period

QSR Brands had faced mounting business pressures amid changing consumer spending habits, higher operating expenses and boycott campaigns linked to the Israel-Palestine conflict, which intensified following the outbreak of the war in October 2023.

However, JCorp announced in June that QSR Brands had recorded a 19% increase in revenue to RM3.85 billion for the financial year ended Dec 31, 2025.

The group also returned to profitability after implementing measures to improve operational efficiency, streamline its business portfolio, enhance customer experience and manage costs more tightly. Its profit figure was not disclosed.

QSR Brands Was Taken Private In RM5.2 Billion Deal

JCorp, together with EPF and CVC, acquired QSR Brands and its subsidiary KFC Holdings (M) Bhd in a deal valued at RM5.2 billion in 2012.

The acquisition was completed in February 2013, resulting in both companies being delisted from the stock exchange and taken private.

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