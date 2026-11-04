‘Don’t Let DAK Die Like Rani Hiroko’, Activists Urge Authorities To Act

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Animal conservation activists have urged Malaysian authorities to act before Dara, Amoi and Kelat suffer the same fate as Rani Hiroko, an elephant that died at Japan’s Tennoji Zoo in 2018.

The call was made by Malaysian Nature Conservation Organisation (PERKAM) president Prof Dr Santharaskaran Subramaniam, who is demanding greater transparency over the welfare of the three Malaysian elephants, fondly known as DAK, since their transfer to Tennoji Zoo in Osaka on 10 March.

More than seven months after their departure, Santharaskaran said the public had yet to receive a comprehensive official explanation from the relevant authorities about the elephants’ living conditions and welfare.

He questioned the Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan), Taiping Municipal Council (MPT), Taiping Zoo and Night Safari, the Perak state government and the Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Ministry (NRES) over what he described as a lack of transparency surrounding the transfer.

“To date, no serious action has been taken by the relevant authorities. The credibility of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has also been called into question over its role in uncovering the true circumstances surrounding DAK.

“Furthermore, no initiative has been taken to appoint independent elephant experts to assess the suitability of their habitat, stress levels, physical health and hormonal conditions to determine whether the welfare of all three elephants is being adequately protected.

“Should the experts’ findings indicate negative outcomes, plans to bring Dara, Amoi and Kelat back to Malaysia must be expedited,” Santharaskaran said in a statement.

READ MORE: Arthur: No Cover-Up If Wrongdoing Found In Dara, Amoi And Kelat Transfer Probe

He also called on the federal government, including Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, to address the concerns instead of allowing the matter to remain unresolved.

READ MORE: Activist To Run From Taiping To Parliament For Elephants Dara, Amoi, Kelat

Activists Want Independent Assessment Of DAK’s Welfare

Santharaskaran said the authorities should appoint independent elephant experts to assess the animals’ habitat conditions, stress levels, physical health and hormonal indicators.

He questioned why no such third-party assessment had been initiated to establish whether Dara, Amoi and Kelat were receiving adequate care at the Japanese zoo.

According to Santharaskaran , international elephant expert Dr William Keith Lindsay had previously issued a report expressing concerns about the elephants’ emotional well-being at Tennoji Zoo.

He also cited concerns raised by Asian elephant expert Saengduen Chailert, who reportedly questioned whether the facility was suitable for the three elephants.

“Both experts have recommended that DAK be returned to their natural habitat before it is too late, warning against a repeat of the loss of Rani Hiroko, a legendary elephant that died at the same zoo in 2018, allegedly due to inadequate facilities, psychological distress and poor zoo management,” added Santharaskaran.

READ MORE: Calls To Bring Elephants Dara, Amoi, Kelat Home Get Louder – Zoo Taiping Urged To Begin Negotiations

Kelat’s Behaviour Raises Further Concerns

Santharaskaran said elephant welfare should not be assessed solely through physical health, but must also take emotional well-being into account.

He claimed Kelat had displayed several behaviours that could indicate stress, including repeatedly nodding and swaying his head.

He also raised concerns over what he described as more than five episodes of musth within a year, which he said was abnormal for a male elephant.

Other issues highlighted by Santharaskaran included Kelat’s separation from the group, prolonged periods of standing still, incidents of him chasing the younger Amoi, the cleanliness of the pool water and the management of the elephants’ diet.

These concerns, he said, warranted an independent assessment rather than being dismissed without a thorough investigation.

PERKAM Demands Answers From Authorities

PERKAM and animal welfare activists are now urging all agencies involved in the transfer to provide clear and comprehensive answers about DAK’s current condition.

Santharaskaran singled out NRES, saying the ministry had the authority and responsibility to assess the elephants’ welfare and ensure that appropriate action was taken.

He also urged the Prime Minister to intervene, arguing that the issue involved not only animal welfare but also the country’s responsibility to protect its national wildlife heritage.

“The public deserves transparent and accurate information, not half-hearted explanations.”

READ MORE: MACC Looking Into Claims Of Corruption Involving Transfer Of Dara, Amoi, Kelat To Japan

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