BookXcess Drama Gets An Ending, With An Apology And A Trolley Full Of Books

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One billboard typo by a Malaysian bargain bookstore chain was noticed by an observant reader and posted on social media.

Being a business that sells books, this is considered a serious oversight, but mistakes do happen.

The matter could have flown under the radar with a simple “Thank you for noticing that, we will have it fixed”, but the actual response that came from the brand after did not sit well with many.

Somebody pointed out the mistake but the bookstore turned it into a national literacy issue

A Threads user who goes by Farah (@nfdinaa) posted a congratulatory message to BookXcess on their opening at the new 118 Mall in Kuala Lumpur.

She pointed out, with photos, a sign at the outlet that had a couple of typos:

A missing ‘S’ in “Book Are Just The Beginning” and the misspelling of the word “stationary” which is meant to be “stationery”.

BookXcess responded to the post with: “We are not a reading nation. This is what happens when we are not. BookXcess’ core mission is to change that. Apologies as we never had the chance to grow up with books.”

Perhaps, the brand was simply trying to turn their mistake on its head and make the typo a lesson as to what happens when Malaysians do not read enough books.

But, this answer was not well received by many.

“I’m fascinated by how a simple proofreading oversight somehow escalated into a national literacy discourse. It’s a signboard. Just say thank you for pointing it out. And maybe delete this response before it becomes an actual PR issue,” said Threads user @ruzannaaniza.

Many raised questions about accountability, highlighting the brand’s decision to deflect the mistake on their part and divert attention to a different issue.

Some also expressed that the response is unbecoming of an established brand.

“This is a wild response for a kind correction given by a customer. Why are you dragging the whole country into this?” said Threads user @mariannetpy.

People also disagreed with BookXcess’ statement about Malaysia not being a reading nation, bringing up the Nadi Ilmu Amalan Memabaca (NILAM) programme which is an official initiative by the Ministry of Education to foster a lifetime reading habit among school students from Standard One to Form Five.

BookXcess hands in a kinder response, with an apology and a trolley full of books

Following the viral aftermath of the bookstore’s reply about the typo, BookXcess posted another response acknowledging their mistake.

“We wanted to wait until the sign had been corrected before responding. While our earlier reply came across as dismissive, that wasn’t how we wanted to handle things, and we’re sorry to everyone we disappointed,” said the bargain bookshop.

They also personally thanked the person who originally pointed out the typos and offered her a “trolley full of books” of her choice.

Malaysians were divided on the apology post, with some saying it was too little, too late for saying sorry, while others accepted it and considered the matter as water under the bridge.

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